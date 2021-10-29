The good and bad news is this: Halloween is almost over, and so is the month of October. That means the holidays are almost around the corner, which probably exhausts you to think about, and why not relax and spend the weekend watching TV? As luck would have it, Netflix made sure that you’re covered, so you can ignore those trick-or-treaters and hide from civilization for at least a little bit longer. At the top of the heap this week is Zack Snyder’s prequel to his insanely popular Army of the Dead zombie movie. This time, there are only a few zombies and a whole lot of heisting, in the form of cracked safes and one key character who you’ll enjoy revisiting for his back story.

In addition, two iconic forces (Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick) team up for a new limited series that’s sure to inspire sports-and-non-sports fans alike. There’s also a thriller and a romantic dramedy and a biopic series, plus a whole slew of films leaving at the end of the month, so get cracking, just like those safes.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Army Of Thieves (Netflix film streaming 10/29)

Netflix bet on dead with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and that bet apparently paid off handsomely, which is a good thing because there’s already a prequel in the can and on the way to your queue. The prequel doesn’t take place terribly far into the past, either. Matthias Schweighöfer returns to the franchise as Dieter, a then-bank teller who’s recruited by a very convincing Nathalie Emmanuel (who promises “a life less ordinary”) to begin his heisting career. Of course, this prequel isn’t entirely devoid of zombies. The outbreak already existed, given that this is Snyder’s zombie universe, and soon enough, the safes start cracking.

Colin in Black & White (Netflix limited series streaming 10/29)

Ava Duvernay and Colin Kaepernick both executive produce this coming-of-age story that also wades into the hefty issues that Kaepernick does not shy away from on and off the football field. Expect an exploration of race, class, and culture as Young Colin transforms into an NFL quarterback and an indisputable icon, all against the backdrop of cultural and historical touchstones.

Hypnotic (Netflix film streaming 10/27)

When a young woman decides to aim for self-improvement, she visits a widely-respected hypnotist, and everything soon goes wrong. Intense sessions and deadly consequences are afoot, all after her own personal trauma. Will she ever recover, even with the help of a detective who can help her solve a mystery that apparently erupted from her consciousness after being buried for so long? The spooky season continues.

Luis Miguel: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/28)

Prepare for the final season of the story of the Puerto Rican-hailing Mexican singer, who’s also known as El Sol de México. Diego boneta portrays Luis Miguel, who’s working through two timelines. This time around, we’re seeing him at the peak of his career, including a Frank Sinatra duet, and we’re also seeing him facing later challenges in life that threaten both his professional and personal happiness.

The Time It Takes (Netflix film streaming 10/29)

In the mood for a romantic dramedy? This story follows a long-term couple who ends things and struggle to move on without each other. As the title indicates, the corresponding personal journey is only a matter of time.