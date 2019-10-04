Netflix rings in the spookiest month of the year with some real treats for binge-watching fans. The third season of Big Mouth arrives for even more cringe-worthy comedy about puberty and porn and all the things that go along with growing up. Peaky Blinders also makes its way back to Netflix, following as the Shelby clan take on new enemies with even deeper pockets. And the sci-fi drama Raising Dion, featuring Michael B. Jordan, drops its first season.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of October 4th.

Big Mouth: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/4)

Nick Kroll’s coming-of-age animated comedy has been picked up for a couple more seasons, so the good news is that we’ll get even more opportunities to laugh at the awkwardness of puberty. The even better news? Season three makes its way to Netflix this week, and it’s filled with masturbation game shows, incest, toxic masculinity, and a Queer Eye makeover for Coach Steve. Oh, and Maya Rudolph‘s absolutely killing it as Connie the Hormone Monstress.

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 10/4)

Series five of the Cillian Murphy-starring gangster drama comes to Netflix this week, by order of the Peaky Blinders. We pick up a few years down the road as Tommy Shelby’s embedded himself in British politics, serving as an MP and still raising hell in the in-between. He’s faced with threats close to home in the form of Michael Gray, who returns from American with a mysterious new wife in tow, and in Parliament as Sam Claflin pops up to play the infamous fascist Oswald Mosley.

Raising Dion (Netflix series streaming 10/4)

Michael B. Jordan appears in this new sci-fi series for Netflix that follows the journey of a young kid named Dion, who must grow up in a world where he’s persecuted, not just because of the color of his skin, but because he has superhuman abilities that make him both a danger and a weapon to those around him. Jordan’s part in this is pretty small — he plays the mysteriously-deceased dad of young Dion that we only see in flashbacks — the real focus here is on the bond between Dion and his single mom, Nicole, and how that is magnified once he begins testing the limits of his powers.