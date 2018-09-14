Netflix

We’re almost halfway through September, which means now’s the time when Netflix is pushing out some of its best content. That means a new season of BoJack Horseman, the animated series that deserves all the Emmys, and a sophomore stint for American Vandal, the mockumentary that made its name on dick jokes last year and looks to up the ante with a poop conspiracy this season. If you’re stuck inside because of hurricanes and whatnot, at least you won’t be bored. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of September 14th.

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (series streaming 9/14)

Season five of the animated Netflix series is here to prove that yes, great shows do still exist. BoJack is currently filming his new True Detective-style series Philbert, a Princess Carolyn brainchild that offers BoJack a chance to examine his own sh*tty past. There are other storylines too, like Diane’s trip to Vietnam, an adoption plot, and an entire episode dedicated to the funeral of an important character that marks one of the series’ most emotional and poignant episodes so far. With an end in sight and most of the show’s characters making headway in their own lives — BoJack’s given up drinking — now’s the perfect time to get hooked on this show.

American Vandal: Season 2 (series streaming 9/14)

Season two of American Vandal takes on a new mystery and the most we can say about it is that you should not watch this season on a full stomach. The boys are back, trying to find the culprit behind the cafeteria’s contaminated lemonade debacle in their signature mockumentary style. Our own Brian Grubb covered the series, and he managed the nearly impossible feat of giving us a mostly pun-free review of the new season. If you thought a ton of dick jokes were fun last season, you haven’t seen what this show can do with a good poop conspiracy.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 9/10/18

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Avail. 9/11/18

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Resistance Banker (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 9/12/18

Blacklist: Season 5

Life (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

On My Skin (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 9/14/18

American Vandal: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Bleach (NETFLIX FILM)

Boca Juniors Confidential (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ingobernable: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Hope (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Norm Macdonald has a Show (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Angel (NETFLIX FILM)

The Dragon Prince (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Land of Steady Habits (NETFLIX FILM)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 9/15/18:

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18:

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom