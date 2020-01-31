Netflix wraps up the longest month of the year with the final showing of one of its biggest hits. BoJack Horseman, a show about a once-famous horse whose waning career in Hollywoo is fueled by his addiction to drugs and alcohol, doesn’t read like a particularly enjoyable binge-watch and yet, we’ve had a blast listening to Will Arnett voice this droll, sarcastic, narcissistic anti-hero for the past six seasons. BoJack’s journey to bettering himself ends this week with a long-overdue reckoning and an even more interesting lesson on redemption stories — who deserves them, who doesn’t, and what comes after the climactic absolution of former bad boys.

Sure, there’s other shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this week of Jan 31, but this is BoJack’s final 15 minutes of fame. He deserves the spotlight.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix series streaming 1/31)

It’s tough to say goodbye to a show like Bojack Horseman. The irreverent, riotous, subtly scathing comedy about a washed-up equine star struggling to cope with his various addictions touched on everything from toxic masculinity, to mental health issues, codependence, our unhealthy obsession with fame, sexism … really, we could keep going. And it’s not just that the show addressed these issues, it also addressed them well, giving us the kind of nuanced, meaningful storytelling you wouldn’t think paired well with running gags and animal jokes. So it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to this depressing, bitingly funny series which airs its final eight episodes this week. BoJack is in a good place — clean, teaching drama to university students, sporting a salt-and-pepper mane — but a mistake from his past comes back to haunt him when a reporter plans an expose on Sarah Lynn’s overdose. We’re guessing a happy ending won’t be in the cards this time.