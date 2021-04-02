Netflix greets spring with all of the fresh content that one could possibly hope for while the pandemic-mindset continues around the world. They’re releasing at least one original movie per week all year long, along with countless new and returning series. This week, the month of April begins with a faucet full of new stuff, including a movie that stars Idris Elba in a cowboy hat, and that’s nothing to be upset about. There’s also a mystery crime series (based upon a real story), a show that’s pretty much the opposite of any Marie Kondo joint, and some pranks if you actually like the April Fool’s thing. As usual, there’s far too much going on here, and no one will be mad about it.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix film streaming 4/2)

Idris Elba in a cowboy hat should be enough of an attraction here, but assuming that you want to know about the all-important plot, here we go. A troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) spends the summer in North Philadelphia, where he’s torn between diving into a life or crime or embracing the urban-cowboy subculture that’s embodied by his estranged dad (Elba). The story’s based upon Ghetto Cowboy, the novel by G.Neri, and the film co-stars Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

The Serpent (Netflix series streaming 4/2)

This series is inspired by real events with entirely scripted dialogue, all to bring viewers the saga of a serial conman, Charles Sobhraj, and law enforcement’s attempt to nab him. He and his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc, became prime suspects in a series of murders of tourists, and they also carried out crime sprees in Asia during the mid 1970s. It’s up to a junior diplomat to help set off a chain of events to eventually help Sobhraj transform into the subject of arrest warrants around the world, which in turn makes him Interpol’s most wanted man.

Worn Stories (Netflix series streaming 4/1)

Marie Kondo-land, this ain’t. Closets become ground central for a supply of tales behind the meaning of particular articles of clothing. Whether it’s a pair of boots or a uniform, these cherished items launch funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory themes, all interpreted through the eyes of cultural figures and talented storytellers.

Prank Encounters: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/1)

Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things hosts this elaborate hidden-camera prank show that causes two complete strangers to collide while carrying out assignments that transform into supernatural surprises.

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix series streaming 3/29)

The chilling reenactments of paranormal house sightings comes to life, south of the U.S.-Mexico border, in this (theoretically) reality-based series.