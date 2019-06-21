Netflix

Netflix delivers follow-up seasons, a new comedy special, and a hip hop drama this week. The streaming platform brings fans another look at its break-out German thriller, Dark, with more time-travel and more mind-bending mysteries to solve. Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine serves up some laughs in his first ever comedy special, and Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson leads a hip hop drama with a bit of heart in Beats.

Here’s a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 21st.

Dark: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 6/21)

The German thriller returns for another round of mind-bending storytelling this week. We pick up a year after the events of the first season, which saw the disappearance of a young boy named Mikkel that threw a small, sleepy town into chaos. In season one we learned the reason for the missing kid — more people go missing in season two — but we’re left trying to piece together the why and when of everything, with time travel and an impending apocalypse driving the action this time around.

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix special streaming 6/18)

Workaholics funnyman Adam Devine drops his first comedy special on Netflix this week. Devine returns to his native Nebraska to joke about relationship troubles, the hilarious consequences of fame, but mostly, to make jabs at his self-proclaimed nerd status. And to remind everyone that no, he’s not that guy from Maroon 5 who just let himself go.