Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ And More ‘Dark’

Netflix sure isn’t stopping with the buffet of content during these quarantine times. If you’re looking for silly escapism (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), Will Ferrell’s teaming up with Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens in a quest to make Iceland proud. Meanwhile, the young-adult crowd will be thrilled to see the conclusion of Dark, which is fully worth the subtitles if you turn off the dubbing.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 26.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix film streaming 6/26)
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are Lars and Sigrit, respectively, and only looking to make Iceland proud at the world’s biggest song competition. Well, that, and they want to fight for any dream worth dreaming for and achieve pop-rock-god glory with one snappy song and Dan Stevens along for the ride.
Dark: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 6/26)
The final season arrives with a mind-bending conclusion that sweeps past the space and time concepts while much of the group attempts to break the loop. The light and dark worlds collide with a love story bonus. It’s the first ever German language Netflix original series, and it’s coming to an end, so enjoy this last batch of episodes.
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 6/23)
This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries with his timely take on police brutality and Cops theme music. In addition, he confronts the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 6/19
Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/21
Goldie
Avail. 6/22
Dark Skies
Avail. 6/23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy)
Avail. 6/24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Film)
Avail. 6/26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
Avail. 6/29
Bratz: The Movie
Avail. 6/30
Adú (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix Comedy)
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 6/29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man