Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ And More ‘Dark’

Netflix sure isn’t stopping with the buffet of content during these quarantine times. If you’re looking for silly escapism (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), Will Ferrell’s teaming up with Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens in a quest to make Iceland proud. Meanwhile, the young-adult crowd will be thrilled to see the conclusion of Dark, which is fully worth the subtitles if you turn off the dubbing.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of June 26.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix film streaming 6/26)

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are Lars and Sigrit, respectively, and only looking to make Iceland proud at the world’s biggest song competition. Well, that, and they want to fight for any dream worth dreaming for and achieve pop-rock-god glory with one snappy song and Dan Stevens along for the ride.