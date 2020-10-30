Netflix wraps up October with one final spooky offering and, you guessed it, a holiday movie. His House might prove to be the most terrifying horror film the streaming service has delivered this Halloween, starring Matt Smith and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku. But if you’re tired of being scared — by the movies you watch, not real life — maybe Emma Roberts’ new rom-com is more your speed.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of Oct. 30.

His House (Netflix film streaming 10/30)

Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku stars in this British horror flick landing on Netflix this week. The film follows a couple that flees war-torn South Sudan and applies for refugee status in England. As they try to adapt to life in a small town, evils lurking in their neighborhood (and their house) threaten their newfound safety. It’s a wholly original take on the genre, and if you’ve been watching Lovecraft, you know how good Mosaku will be in it.

Holidate (Netflix film streaming 10/28)

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this millennial rom-com with a holiday twist — because really, it’s never too early to start watching Christmas movies. Roberts plays Sloane, Bracey plays Jackson. They’re both single and dreading spending the holidays with nosy family members constantly pestering them about their dating life. So they make a pact to be each others’ plus one throughout each holiday of the year. You can guess where this will go, can’t you?