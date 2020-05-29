Netflix is wrapping up this month with the highly-anticipated streaming landing of another Steve Carell-Greg Daniels comedy series. Space Force sees Carell heading up a wholly different workplace comedy, one complete with territorial disputes on The Moon and congressional hearings gone wrong. After you get your fill of his ridiculously funny back-and-forth with costar John Malkovich, queue up another comedy legend. We’re talking about Adam Sandler, whose buzzed-about Safdie Brother’s project, Uncut Gems, has finally moved to the streaming platform.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 29.

Space Force (Netflix series streaming 5/29)

Steve Carell reteams with Office creator Greg Daniels for a different kind of workplace comedy — one that comes with plenty of real-world political ties and outrageously funny mishaps. Carell plays an Air Force general forced to head up the president’s newly-created Space Force, with the aim of getting a military force in space within just a few years. He runs into plenty of problems — think Russian meddling, competition for drilling rights to the moon, and uncooperative space monkeys — but the best thing about this series might be Carell’s comedic chemistry with John Malkovich, who plays a scientist fed up with the idiots he’s surrounded by at work.

Uncut Gems (film streaming 5/25)

This adventurous mindf*ck starring Adam Sandler lands on Netflix this week, and our only advice before watching this criminally-good romp is this: prepare yourself for a wild, over-the-top ride. Sandler gives one of his best performances, and the Safdie Brothers prove they’ve got a knack for crafting thrillers textured with grit and a realness that just can’t be beat.