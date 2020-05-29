Netflix is wrapping up this month with the highly-anticipated streaming landing of another Steve Carell-Greg Daniels comedy series. Space Force sees Carell heading up a wholly different workplace comedy, one complete with territorial disputes on The Moon and congressional hearings gone wrong. After you get your fill of his ridiculously funny back-and-forth with costar John Malkovich, queue up another comedy legend. We’re talking about Adam Sandler, whose buzzed-about Safdie Brother’s project, Uncut Gems, has finally moved to the streaming platform.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 29.
Space Force (Netflix series streaming 5/29)
Steve Carell reteams with Office creator Greg Daniels for a different kind of workplace comedy — one that comes with plenty of real-world political ties and outrageously funny mishaps. Carell plays an Air Force general forced to head up the president’s newly-created Space Force, with the aim of getting a military force in space within just a few years. He runs into plenty of problems — think Russian meddling, competition for drilling rights to the moon, and uncooperative space monkeys — but the best thing about this series might be Carell’s comedic chemistry with John Malkovich, who plays a scientist fed up with the idiots he’s surrounded by at work.
Uncut Gems (film streaming 5/25)
This adventurous mindf*ck starring Adam Sandler lands on Netflix this week, and our only advice before watching this criminally-good romp is this: prepare yourself for a wild, over-the-top ride. Sandler gives one of his best performances, and the Safdie Brothers prove they’ve got a knack for crafting thrillers textured with grit and a realness that just can’t be beat.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 5/23
Dynasty: Season 3
Avail. 5/25
Uncut Gems
Avail. 5/26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Avail. 5/27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
Avail. 5/28
Dorohedoro
Avail. 5/29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 5/30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving 5/31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
Leaving 6/1
The King’s Speech
Leaving 6/3
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4
A Perfect Man