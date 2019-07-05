Netflix

Netflix is celebrating the week of July 4th with the return of one of its biggest shows. The crew from Hawkins, Indiana is back for another season of Stranger Things as a new villain threatens the safety of Eleven, Mike, and the rest of our faves. If Demogorgons and ’80s fashion don’t interest you, a bro-tastic comedy might. The Hangover makes it to the streaming platform this week, and it’s the perfect flick to binge over the long weekend.

Here’s a round-up of what’s coming to and leaving Netflix the week of July 5th.

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix series streaming 7/4)

The kids of Hawkins are back for a summer filled with more monsters — human and Demogorgon. The group spends the hazy days of summer at camp at the Starcourt Mall, trying to return to normal after last season’s showdown with the Upside Down, but a new threat hiding behind a familiar face puts their plans in jeopardy. As Eleven explores her powers and Will struggles to separate himself from the monster who once controlled him, a villain no one suspects starts wreaking havoc on the town.

The Hangover (film streaming 7/1)

The beloved bro-comedy finally makes its way to Netflix this week. When The Hangover first dropped, it became a break-out hit for stars Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, and Zach Galifianakis, who play a trio of groomsmen scrambling to find their groom who’s gone missing after a night of drunken debauchery in Vegas. Gangsters, Mike Tyson’s pet tiger, and a shotgun wedding get in the way of their search as the guys try to piece together the night before to figure out what the hell happened before the bride and her family can.