Well, here we are. A week after the 2020 presidential election and no closer to figuring out the sh*storm that has been this past year. But, if you’re looking for an escape, Netflix is the one constant that just never disappoints.

A couple of holiday movies and TV shows land on the streamer this week, as does the latest season of American Horror Story. There are some older indies and newer animated series sprinkled in too, but all in all, it’s a good week to ignore the news and get your binge-watch on. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of Nov. 13.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix film streaming 11/13)

The latest holiday flick to land on Netflix features a heavy-hitting cast — think everyone from Keegan-Michael Key to Forest Whitaker, Ricky Martin, and Phylicia Rashad — in the kind of steampunk, Willy-Wonka-esque adventure that feels like the kind of thing streaming fans would love in 2020. It’s the story of a toymaker and his granddaughter whose magical invention might just save Christmas, and it’s got plenty of grand musical numbers and deliciously-evil villains to keep even the most skeptic viewer interested.

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 11/15)

The latest season of Netflix’s British drama series technically drops this weekend, but it’s too big of a deal not to hype just a bit early. That’s because this latest season, which sees Oliva Colman returning as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies once-again playing Prince Philip, welcomes a handful of new characters that seriously ramp up the drama. Gillian Anderson does her best Margaret Thatcher impersonation as she squares off against Colman’s Elizabeth, and Emma Corrin takes on the huge responsibility of bringing the beloved Princess Diana to life.

American Horror Story: 1984 (series streaming 11/13)

Look, if you still just can’t get into the Christmas spirit, Netflix is still the place to be. That’s because the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology has finally dropped and it’s full of ’80s slasher vibes and camp hauntings. The perfect mix of nostalgia and terror to make your forget these equally horrifying times.