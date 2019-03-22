NETFLIX

With March winding down, Netflix is giving us a slow-trickle of original series to enjoy without stressing too much about the growing length of our queues.

First up is the controversial Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, followed by Amy Schumer’s comedy special which pokes fun at pregnancy and her romance with her husband who has autism. And for genre-lovers, Brit Marling’s The OA has finally returned after a three-year hiatus to give fans another mind-melding season of near-death experiences and multi-dimensional storytelling.

Because it can be tough keeping up with what needs to be binged at the moment, we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of March 22nd.

The Dirt (Netflix film streaming 3/22)

Mötley Crüe’s raunchy, outrageous Netflix biopic lands on the streaming platform this week. There have been questions of whether we need a sex and drug-filled ode to rock-n-roll after the #MeToo movement and rightly so. There’s plenty of groupie-hookups and cringe-worthy behavior to turn non-fans off the band, but for lovers of their music, this drama — which follows the group members played by Douglas Booth, Colson Baker, Daniel Webber, and Game of Thrones villain, Iwan Rheon, as they unite and form one of the biggest bands in the history of music — is a wild ride filled with nostalgia and more than a few bangers. Oh, and Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson is in this, guys.