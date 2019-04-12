Netflix

Distract yourself from all of the franchises that are ending this month — Game of Thrones, The Avengers — with some of these new titles on Netflix.

The streaming platform is banking on the BDE of Peter Kavinsky impersonator Noah Centineo to make its latest rom-com a success, but if teenage melodrama isn’t your thing, there’s a sci-fi thriller starring Stanley Tucci and an interactive survival series where you get to play puppeteer to Bear Grylls that should interest choose-your-own-adventure enthusiasts.

It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 12th.

The Perfect Date (Netflix film streaming 4/12)

The internet’s newest boyfriend, Noah Centineo, stars in this latest Netflix rom-com. If you swooned over Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, then you’ll probably enjoy the heartbreaker in this flick about a high school student who creates a dating app to offer his services as a fake date in exchange for cash. The premise is pretty generic — Centineo plays a poor kid hoping to make it with a rich girl only to realize the one he’s really in love with has been right in front of him all along — but the guy’s just charming enough to make us want to watch anyway.

The Silence (Netflix film streaming 4/12)

Someone at Netflix saw John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, and that’s (probably) how this sci-fi thriller got made. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alums Kiernan Shipka and Miranda Otto join Stanley Tucci in this movie about a family struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where alien monsters hunt by sound. Shipka plays the teen who lost her hearing at a young age, but the film diverges a bit from its predecessor by introducing a cult anxious to use the young woman’s heightened senses for their own gain. Still, this may make for awkward dinner convo between Krasinski and Tucci, who are both married to Blunts.