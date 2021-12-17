This year’s been another rough one so far, but there’s some excellent news: a ton of quality TV recently surfaced, and there’s more where that came from, especially from Netflix. Front and center this week is a show with an intense fandom that’s been looking forward to the bewigged Henry Cavill making his return as Geralt of Rivia, who’s tasked with hunting all of the monsters on The Continent. The season’s been two years in the making due to you-know-what, but the wait has been worth it. This season will please fans of the last batch of episodes, and it might even brings some new viewers onboard as well because all of those confusing timelines are no more.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of Christmas related content coming your way, along with a real estate reality show that will make you long for warmer temperatures and a bigger bank account. A renowned Italian filmmaker brings his latest project to the streamer, too, and there’s an adorable movie that follows an ocean creature voiced by Rose Byrne. Who’d have thought that was ever possible? Let’s rally round our TVs and get ready to boot 2021 into oblivion. Let’s also get medieval and start knocking out those overstuffed queues. It’s binge-and-catchup-time, so happy viewing, y’all.

The Witcher: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/17)

It’s time to go on a swashbuckling rampage through destiny, and this one is a banger. Geralt of Rivia returns for more monster hunting on The Continent. Ciri and Geralt have finally found each other (in a paternal way), and she’s clearly now in training mode. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and Henry Cavill has also revealed that his character will somehow be less grumpy this time around. Geralt will talk more, and maybe he’ll tell humble bard Jaskier to shove off again, but he will have to enlist the guy for help, so get ready for another banger in the process. Meanwhile, Yennifer’s out on her own, and not doing so well after the Battle of Sodden, as she’s apparently working her way back toward Geralt’s neck of the woods. Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia will portray Vesimir, Geralt’s mentor, and Game Of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju will wear highly unflattering prosthetics. Good times!

The Hand Of God (Netflix film streaming 12/15)

Academy Award winner Paulo Sorrentino (The Young Pope) returns to HBO with this story of tragedy and unexpected joys, along with how fates intertwine. Sorrentino’s telling this story from his own hometown (Naples), so expect a deeply personal (and of course, beautiful) story, even though ultimately, it’s a story about young Fabietto Schisa and the arrival of a football legend on the scene.

Selling Tampa: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 12/15)

Florida real estate takes center stage when an all Black, all female real estate firm decides to take charge of the Suncoast. Ambitions will run wild with everyone competing to broker the most lavish waterfront homes of all. Live (vicariously) a little.

Puff: Wonders Of The Reef (Netflix film streaming 12/17)

Rose Byrne narrates this story about a baby puffer fish who lives in a coral reef. This, of course, presents a life of great physical beauty, but it’s also a survival tale, given that he’s tinier than a human fingernail at the beginning of this film. Ultimately, this film brings us into a diverse ecosystem and teaches us about how all species in the vast oceans are somehow interconnected, no matter how different from each other they might seem.

A Naija Christmas (Netflix film streaming 12/17)

This film revolves around three brothers in three very different relationships, and the twist here is that they’re all competing to be the first to fulfill their mother’s Christmas list. Please let this go off the rails, repeatedly.