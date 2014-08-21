The New ‘The Walking Dead’ Teaser Suggests Something Straight Out Of Carcosa

What the hell is going on here? It’s only a ten-second teaser, but it’s sufficiently frightenting. The Termites (people from Terminus) are wearing gas masks, which is something straight out of Reggie Ledoux’s wardrobe in True Detective (seriously, throw on some Fruit of the Loom briefs and we’re in business).
Does the behind-the-door screaming suggest someone losing a hand?
The teaser does give good GIF, folks.
Source: AMC
It’d have to “suggest” because Walking Dead” because zombies getting their brains bashed in doesn’t hold a candle to the tension of Carcosa
“…people from Terminal…”
Terminus. It’s called Terminus.
It was the primary character’s destination and the driving plot behind the latter part of the 4th season.
It’s still too obscure a reference for Dustin. Did they use it in a callback?
I’m just surprised he didn’t guess it’s the Governor under that gas-mask.
Well, it’s fixed.
At least now we can move on with our lives.
the termites are working with the Irish!
It is because they are cannibals. The very last line Rick spoke to the group “There going to be sorry when they find out” and Abraham responds “Finds out what?” then Rick says “That there screwing with the wrong people”
These are the exact lines out of the comic, issue number 66 or 67, in the story arc The Hunters when Rick is referring to the cannibals that had been tracking them.
The cannibals cut off parts of people to eat because they can’t eat them after they die, otherwise they will be eating tainted meat and get infected.
so they’re PRACTICAL cannibals.
Those are not the EXACT words from the comic, which has been a pretty hot topic around these here parts.
@ El Cunado
There is a version of it where he says “Fucking”. AMC pussed out, except for the DVD release.
Look, I have never bashed Rowles before, but JESUS. How do you not know the facts behind what you write?
I know you’ve stated in the past you’re tired and you have kids, a life, etc. But you know what, I would venture my professional life keeps me pretty god damn busy as well, however, I can remember simple things about TV shows I DON’T get PAID to write about it.
/rant
Welcome to Club Dustin (the name works on several levels.)
Rowles’d.
[tvwriter.net]