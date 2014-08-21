The New ‘The Walking Dead’ Teaser Suggests Something Straight Out Of Carcosa

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What the hell is going on here? It’s only a ten-second teaser, but it’s sufficiently frightenting. The Termites (people from Terminus) are wearing gas masks, which is something straight out of Reggie Ledoux’s wardrobe in True Detective (seriously, throw on some Fruit of the Loom briefs and we’re in business).

Does the behind-the-door screaming suggest someone losing a hand?

The teaser does give good GIF, folks.

Source: AMC