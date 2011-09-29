New ‘Walking Dead’ Trailer: Zombie Church!

Even though AMC keeps screwing with “The Walking Dead” by doing things like firing showrunner Frank Darabont and making a “Talking Dead” after-show with Chris Hardwicke, I still can’t help but be impressed by the quality in every promo and trailer the show puts out. Today we’ve got a 90-second trailer (watch below) for the show that kind of falls in between the totally metal promo from last week and the longer, more atmospheric Comic-Con trailer.

There are a couple images in here that I haven’t seen before, including zombies sitting in the pews of a church. Which makes sense, I guess. “But God raised him from the dead, freeing him from the agony of death, because it was impossible for death to keep its hold on him.” — Acts 2:24. Jesus was the original zombie.

(video via collider)