Is ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Ending Because Paz de la Huerta Shaved Her Vagina On Set? The Truth May Shock You.

Over on the bowels of 4Chan, there’s a regular commenter who goes by the name of “Scriptf*g,” who works on Boardwalk Empire and has been dropping intel on the show for years. Is he reliable? Well, he’s anonymous, and on 4Chan, so he has that going against him, but otherwise, over the years, he’s provided a lot of information about upcoming plotlines that no one would know unless they had access to the scripts. The details he offers about certain cast members seem legit. If you go through the last four years of his posts, it’s evident that he has a lot of inside information that could only be known from someone who works on Boardwalk. Some of those stories — especially about Michael Pitt and crazypants Paz de la Huerta — are fantastic.
But we’ll start with the more depressing news. According to this source, the next season of Boardwalk Empire will likely be its last. Even more distressing is the fact that it will probably only get eight to 10 episodes to wrap up. Showrunner Terence Winter is apparently anxious to move ahead on his other project, a 1970’s rock n’ roll drama for HBO with Martin Scorsese and Breaking Bad’s George Mastras, which will star Bobby Cannavale as Mick Jagger. As to that show, “Scriptf*g” has read the pilot, and knows a lot about it, as well:
It’s like Mad Men but a Record Label. It’s like Boogie Nights when you’re dealing with coked out talent and big shots trying to find the next big thing. Mix that up with the 1970s backdrop in NYC and the insane stories from Mick Jagger and the like and you’ve got one hell of a show there.
The number of episodes in next season of Boardwalk is not, however, official:
It’s not official yet. It’s just rumblings I’ve heard throughout the office. First it was 10 episodes, then maybe 9 and now I believe they’ve settled on 8. This probably won’t be announced for some time until HBO figures out their schedule and budgets I’m sure but I’ve been told that 5 will be the last season.
That blows, because Boardwalk has really grown into one of the best shows on television, although it doesn’t get as much coverage in the media as it should.
As for Paz de la Huerta? She is every bit as insane as you’d think, according to the source:
I’ve told her stories too many times. She’s a crazy bitch. She would come drugged up to set. Would walk around naked (not that that’s a bad thing), she would shave her pu**y in front of crew, she had her period one time and asked the AD (assistant director) for a tissue for her “pu**y” and then she left said bloody tissue on set and in the bathroom. This one time she made a PA go into the bathroom with her and made the girl PA hold her hand while she took a sh*t. She would always be screaming and crying on set. Causing all kinds of scenes. Her dialogue or scene for a normal actress should take a few hours max. Paz would f**king have like 3 lines of dialogue and it would be an entire day. It was brutal. She also brought her black life coach to set. It was ridiculous. Unfortunately, I never got to smell her though.
Interestingly, according to the source, there was some talk of keeping Bobby Cannavale’s Gyp Rosetti on the show beyond season three, but apparently, they couldn’t figure out how to make that happen, story-wise. The source also noted that — not only is Richard Harrow dead — but that his people (wife, son) probably won’t return to the show, either.
Finally, I’ve heard rumblings of what a pain Michael Pitt was on the set of Boardwalk, but “Scriptf*g” not only provides details, but he suggests that Pitt and his Jimmy Darmody character were killed off because the cast and crew got tired of dealing with Pitt.
I guess, initially, they were planning to have Jimmy and his wife, Angela, move to New York, but “that ended up not happening because of Pitt.” Here’s what kind of pain in the ass he was:
[Pitt was] late a lot (this costs production money), [he had] trouble remembering lines (they had to reshoot an entire scene because he couldn’t remember his lines…this costs production money), [was] constantly questioning his character’s storyline, tried to change dialogue a lot, would wander from the set, got into a little fist fight with William Forsythe during the Jimmy death scene, etc. They had plans for him and Angela’s character but they pretty much just got tired of him.
Then he offers a more specific example:
An example I use is in S2 when he has the sit down and they discuss killing Nucky. He couldn’t remember a line to save his life. They had to end production early that night because of it and had to reshoot the entire scene with the stand-ins so he could say his lines. Every time you see just pitt in that scene he’s talking to nobody’s. It was really bad.
Asked if they had considered bringing Pitt back in last season’s finale — when his body was dug up — the source says no.
They were done with him. They were thinking about making a look-a-like dummy for the unburied body but they went with a skeleton instead. That was probably the closest chance to seeing Pitt again on the show.
Too bad about Pitt, because Darmody was a great character, but I’m not too bummed about it. Boardwalk has obviously flourished without Darmody.
(Source: 4Chan)
From Gyp Rosetti to Mick Jagger? Love Cannavale but I can’t picture it.
Seriously. Jagger looked like Karen Carpenter in the ’70s.
Unless Cannavale is planning on using Christian Bale’s diet tips from The Machinist, this ain’t gonna work.
That dude in pink looks nothing like Jagger. The girl he’s with is kind of hot, though.
And yeah, my immediate thought was that Cannavale is way too solidly built to play Mick. And not pretty enough.
@Otto – Bale would actually be a good fit. Also, Franco has that look to him and could play it well. Neither of those guys are going to do a TV series though. Who the hell could play him?
Hard to say. This dude was just cast as Jagger in a James Brown bio:
[www.vibe.com]
No idea who he is, but he looks closer to the part than Cannavale.
Oh, well, this explains it: Cannavale is NOT going to play Jagger, but rather the Don Draper-ish role of the music label executive.
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
This may sound weird but think about it…. Alfie Allen. Seriously, I think he’d be a great Jagger.
[www.contactmusic.com]
Just read this on screenrant (granted it’s 6 months old) “Bobby Cannavale, who played Gyp Rosetti in Boardwalk Empire season 3, is in talks to play Richie Finestra in the as-of-now untitled pilot that Scorsese will both produce and direct, with Boardwalk showrunner Terrence Winter serving as a writer and producer, and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger – who previously worked with Scorsese on the Stones’ doc Shine a Light and came up with this concept – will also serve as a producer.” Dammit Rowles!
Wizard that is great Alfie would make a great Jagger
Yeah he really does look like a young Mick and Game of thrones has shown that he’s a great actor.
Alfie could use a role where he gets all the girls and doesn’t wind up gelded. Hell he’s earned it.
Alfie Allen is fucking perfect.
I can’t believe nobody’s yet pointed out how Dustin got that wrong.
I’m not ready for the end yet! Damn.
This show isn’t ready to end, too much to still happen to the real-life characters and in the ’20s in general.
Yeah, it makes no sense at all to end it now.
I’m good with the 5th season being the last. No show needs to overstay its welcome.
We say that now, but then look at what happened to Dexter. Better to end on a high note with fans wanting more, than overstaying like a bad fish & fans wishing it would die painfully.
i agree with ending now, the shows awesome but i dont want it shitting the bed on us
I’m calling my non-existent rock band “Fistfights with William Forsythe”.
Yeah? Well, I’m calling mine “Fistfights with Michael Pitt” and I’ll see you in court sir!
Fistfights with Forsythe is tighter AND would be easier to get trademarked/wouldn’t need permission.
I’m going with “Black Life Coach.”
My band is already called Fistfights with Forsythe, thank you very much.
We only play the themes to “Charlie’s Angels” and “Dynasty” though, so I guess we’re not much of a band.
I would buy an album from a band called ““Black Life Coach”. Catchy.
“Tissues For Her Pussy”…now that’s a name.
That’s a real shame. They could have got years out of Al Capone alone (Stephen Graham is fantastic).
And now I’m wondering if there’s any possibility of a spin-off, abandoning Atlantic City. We could just have Eli, Al, and Van Alden as the leads of Murder Incorporated, or whatever.
The plot is sprawling enough that the show could carry on at this point even without Nucky.
I have to agree with the sprawling plot, plus people generally like Capone, so it could actually make for a great series…for how long though?
But not Richard. Dammit.
I’d be bummed to see it end after this season if this is true. But, I’d rather see shows I like go out on high notes and note sputter for a season or two just to continue. Although I still hate HBO for ending Deadwood.
See, that kind of behaviour is EXACTLY why I broke up with Paz de la Huerta.
That, and the fact that she’d sit there in bed and eat a big bowl of paella with her fingers, then wipe them on the sheets. Gross.
I have a rich fantasy life.
So, what does she smell like?
Wait, don’t answer that.
I’m okay with season 5 being its last as thats better than it being dragged out but I really hope they get the full 12 episodes. HBO has a bad reputation for dicking shows over in their final season, I really hope they don’t here.
No surprises with Paz but I’m surprised about Michael Pitt. He should really apply himself as he’s a talented actor.
Everyone else on Boardwalk seems really cool. Michael K Williams, Jack Huston and Steve Buscemi are all real sweathearts.
If this is the end, I’m disappointed; but would rather see them go out with a bang instead of fizzle for a season or two too long. 5 seasons is good for a lot of shows, Breaking Bad; The Wire.
I echo your sentiment in that i hope its a full 12 episodes to fully set the scene as the first two episodes usually drag a little; but the set up the rest of the season so well; its necessary.
Yeah, that’s what I don’t get. Like Paz is crazy, that’s a given at this point. But is Pitt already wealthy enough to not give a shit about getting work? I feel like most actors would kill for a role like Darmody, and if this account is true, he just squandered it like it was nothing.
I get older, established actors acting out because they’ve gotten accustomed to the success already, but a young guy like Pitt?
It’s the “Bully” curse. All the young actors who starred in that either OD’d (Brad Renfro) or are unhirable because they are drug addicted flakes (MIchael Pitt, Nick Stahl).
Leo Fitzpatrick seems fine, although he’s never had as a big of a career as the others.
I do think Pitt is a great actor, though, so it’s a shame he was kicked off. The show’s 3rd season was its worst by far, mainly because I don’t think the writers knew what to do without Pitt. Although they kind of found their footing against in season 4, which was pretty good.
This show doesn’t get as much coverage because it’s not one of the best shows on television. Sorry.
And, while I’m sure the dude is legit the spice of racism thrown in there at the end of his Paz tangent is weird.
Yeah, what was the point of mentioning the life coach’s skin color? So weird.
I took that as meaning she was being coached in how to live the black lifestyle. I had never heard of such a thing but since it was Paz I was willing to accept the possibility.
@dissident: Stick to defending the hollowed out shell of SNL.
aw i’m sorry JTRO that I don’t like a boring, overly complicated, drama that doesn’t live up to it’s potential and has one of the most bland lead characters in TV drama history as much as you.
Hm…thinks Boardwalk Empire is too complicated and boring…enjoys Walking Dead…yep, that’s about right.
Wrong. Boardwalk Empire IS one of the best shows on TV.
@DeezNutz – I think both shows are about equal in terms of quality. In fact, I’ve frequently noted how ridiculous it is that Dustin sucks of TWD compared to how harsh he is towards other shows he recaps. But by all means, pull things completely out of your ass.
guys, I said it wasn’t one of the best shows on TV. I didn’t say it sucked. Don’t freak out.
Considering the abundance of fantastic tv these days, being merely good (of which I’m far from the only person to think that about Boardwalk) isn’t anything to scoff at.
I shall second this. I jumped ship after they off’d Jimmy. There was like no point to the show, nor anyone to root for after that. And now I’m reading that they killed off Richard Harrow? Jesus.
@ dissident – Boardwalk and walking dead are of the same quality? Really dude? Really??
@ Mixhail – How do you know there’s no point to the show if you stopped watching? Season 4 was the best yet.
Yes, really. I had no idea Boardwalk fans were so obnoxious and defensive.
I’m not even a particularly big Boardwalk fan. I’m not a BE fanboy. I watch most of the big shows around at the moment – Thrones, Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, BE, Sons of Anarchy etc etc and to me its just plainly obvious that Boardwalk is just all round a far better show. I’ll admit that that last episode of walking dead was very good – but most of the time its no way near that good.
Well I guess it all comes down to personal taste. My favourite HBO dramas are the Sopranos, The Wire, Game of Thrones and Boardwalk. I couldn’t get through the first season of six feet under or Deadwood. They are both way way overrated in my opinion.
Glad someone mentioned that. Very weird to toss that one in to be counted among crazy actions like forcing someone to keep her company on the shitter or leaving a period-soaked tissue on the set.
When he said Paz would bring her “black life coach” to the set I immediately pictured a guy in an adidas track suit teaching her to be be black. “Yeah, now leave that bloody tissue right there, you know, like how a black person would.”
She should fire her black life coach. Not because he’s black, but because he’s apparently terrible at his job.
bahhahaha +10000
“Black life coach’s drive like this, [one hand on wheel, bobbin head] White life coach’s drive like this [both hands on wheel, la la la”]
“It’s true, we’re so lame”
+1
This shows why being a television write is WAY better than being a film writer/director sometimes. If an actor on your tv show pisses you off because he’s an unprofessional fuck, just kill him off.
fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck. this is horrible. though this new show does sound awesome.
maybe someone else can just take over boardwalk.
Why can’t they go the Walking Dead route and just get another show runner to continue the series? There is clearly a HUGE fan base who does NOT want to see this show end anytime soon.
Because HBO thankfully is nothing like AMC
What part did Paz shave? I remember a big, honking 1920’s style bush.
She shaved bald and then they applied a wig, you know, to keep it real! Her black life coach recommended that.
When it comes to discussion about Merkins, I’m gonna quote Luis Guzman from Waiting… here: You Can’t Mix Mexican And Continental.
Every chick wears the merkin of a Greek goddess.
I am for ending shows that have run out of story (Breaking Bad), but there is SO MUCH material for them, I can’t believe they’d give up now. Sad face.
I am all for…*
I don’t watch Boardwalk, but I’m all in favour of the new “Upworthy-inspired Headlines” tag
Wonder why he didnt mention Pitt’s drug problems, only cracra Paz’s?
Can’t believe Jimmy and Angela’s storyline could’ve went to New York if it wasn’t for Michael Pitt! Manny wasn’t kidding when he told Angela that it was her husbands fault she got killed!!! Literal or what!!! ;-)
Why are people saying there was nothing after Darmody??? Luciano, Lansky, Bugsy Siegel, Al Capone, you don’t even real need Nucky with these guys still around! I would’ve liked Arnold Rothstein to stick around longer but hey, they can’t change history!
What is a “black life coach”? Just a life coach who is also a black person? What the hell difference does it make what color her life coach was?