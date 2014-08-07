Nic Pizzolatto Responds To Claims That He Plagiarized Others When Writing ‘True Detective’

Earlier this week, Mike Davis at The Lovecraft eZine opened a big, old can of worms when he published an interview with Jon Padgett, who is the founder of Thomas Ligotti Online. Basically, Davis was already suspicious that True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto had borrowed heavily from Ligotti in the philosophical ramblings of Rust Cohle in the first season of the hugely successful HBO series. Padgett, on the other hand, was hugely suspicious and had done extensive work and gathered “ample evidence” to prove his theory that Pizzolatto “appropriated a significant amount of intellectual content and language” from Ligotti’s The Conspiracy Against the Human Race in developing dialogue for Cohle’s character.
That’s a pretty hefty claim, especially so close to the Emmys, at which Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey and the series in general are expected to clean up. Naturally, Pizzolatto and HBO aren’t taking such an accusation lightly, and they’ve issued separate but similar (presumably not plagiarized) denials.
From Pizzolatto:
Nothing in the television show ‘True Detective’ was plagiarized. The philosophical thoughts expressed by Rust Cohle do not represent any thought or idea unique to any one author; rather these are the philosophical tenets of a pessimistic, anti-natalist philosophy with an historic tradition including Arthur Schopenauer, Friedrich Nietzche, E.M. Cioran, and various other philosophers, all of whom express these ideas. As an autodidact pessimist, Cohle speaks toward that philosophy with erudition and in his own words. The ideas within this philosophy are certainly not exclusive to any writer. (Via Indiewire)
I’m no expert on plagiarism, but I know that using a lot of big words like that means that he’s super-serious. As for HBO:
‘True Detective’ is a work of exceptional originality and the story, plot, characters and dialogue are that of Nic Pizzolatto. Philosophical concepts are free for anyone to use, including writers of fiction, and there have been many such examples in the past. Exploring and engaging with ideas and themes that philosophers and novelists have wrestled with over time is one of the show’s many strengths — we stand by the show, its writing and Nic Pizzolatto entirely.
That's certainly a strong vote of confidence from HBO, as any validity to these intriguingly questionable samples and the overall accusation could be humiliating for everyone involved. As fans of the first season of True Detective, we all hope that they're not true, but it's definitely not a good sign that Pizzolatto's statement of denial was lifted from Yahoo! Answers.
The fact remains, though, that it remains the BEST answer to that question!
I checked out some of the “proof” and it may just be my sub-conscious bias since I like “True Detective” but it seemed a little weak to me.
Serious question: If something like this is proven as actual plagiarism what is the end result? HBO edits the end credits? Pays for the literary rights to the book(s) the lines of dialog were plagiarized from? New prints of partially edited blu-rays like when people shit themselves over Bush’s head on a pike in Game of Thrones?
Also, has there ever been a situation like this before where the original author is still alive and his work not yet in public domain?
Something like that happened with Terminator and Harlan Ellison.
I don’t see how this has a leg to stand on, though.
I remember reading about the Terminator law suit. That seemed more like the whole story was lifted by Cameron from Ellison. Which was a similar problem Cameron had with Avatar.
This True Detective thing seems to be more that Pizzolatto lifted lines directly out of Ligotti’s book.
I also agree it has no legs. I’m just curious about if there is some precedent of something like that. Can you take a monolog out of, say, a Stephen King book for your TV series if the character saying it is a noted King fan? Does that fall under some sort of fair use or does the production have to pay for the rights to the whole book?
Maybe this is a question for Buttockus Finch, esq.
Yeah, looking at the evidence… it’s just what nihilistic ramblings look like. Laird Barron’s writings have them as well in his lovecrafty fiction.
I’ve seen people in tabletop games and LARPs randomly generate pretty much that same stuff, simply by osmosis of reading too much cosmic horror.
