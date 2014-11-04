Don’t Miss Nickelodeon’s Unaired First Episode Of ‘Nick Arcade’

11.04.14

Back in the early ‘90s, every Nickelodeon kid dreamed of being on Legends of the Hidden Temple, Double Dare, or Guts. For young gamers, though, there was nothing quite like Nick Arcade!, and the unaired pilot episode has surfaced on YouTube.

Every week, two teams of one boy and one girl faced off in challenges like “Bad Karma, Dude” and “Hold It Sucker.” The winning team had the chance to go inside the game to win the ultimate ‘90s prizes.

In the pilot episode of Nick Arcade!, those prizes included:

  • Casio Keyboards
  • Magnavox Radio/Cassette Recorder
  • Konica 35-mm Cameras
  • Amiga 500
  • Ray Ban Sunglasses
  • Trip for Four to Universal Studios Florida, Where You Can “Ride the Movies!”

If the grand prizes don’t date the show, the sponsors will certainly do the trick. Nintendo and Sega Genesis have stood the test of time, but the same can’t be said for NEC TurboGrafx-16, SNK Neo Geo, or host Neil Sherman’s shirt. That shirt was never in style, even in the ‘90s.

This kid’s sheer joy, however, is timeless. No one has ever been as excited as this kid is about being in the audience at Nick Arcade!

Source: Kotaku

