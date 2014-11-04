Don’t Miss Nickelodeon’s Unaired First Episode Of ‘Nick Arcade’

Back in the early ‘90s, every Nickelodeon kid dreamed of being on Legends of the Hidden Temple, Double Dare, or Guts. For young gamers, though, there was nothing quite like Nick Arcade!, and the unaired pilot episode has surfaced on YouTube.
Every week, two teams of one boy and one girl faced off in challenges like “Bad Karma, Dude” and “Hold It Sucker.” The winning team had the chance to go inside the game to win the ultimate ‘90s prizes.
In the pilot episode of Nick Arcade!, those prizes included:
- Casio Keyboards
- Magnavox Radio/Cassette Recorder
- Konica 35-mm Cameras
- Amiga 500
- Ray Ban Sunglasses
- Trip for Four to Universal Studios Florida, Where You Can “Ride the Movies!”
If the grand prizes don’t date the show, the sponsors will certainly do the trick. Nintendo and Sega Genesis have stood the test of time, but the same can’t be said for NEC TurboGrafx-16, SNK Neo Geo, or host Neil Sherman’s shirt. That shirt was never in style, even in the ‘90s.
This kid’s sheer joy, however, is timeless. No one has ever been as excited as this kid is about being in the audience at Nick Arcade!
Source: Kotaku
I love how they would give away trips to Universal Studios Florida…while shooting there.
I always remember getting so mad at the kids that completely blew when they were inside the arcade game. Time your jumps you noobs!
The games looked cool on TV but I’m sure for the contestants jumping around like an asshat in front of a green screen wasn’t exactly Tron in real life.
Nick Arcade was the best.
British Knights shoes were not.
YOU SHUT YOUR GOD DAMN MOUTH ABOUT NEO GEO
After finding out that Obama is racist, this comforted me in sooo many ways. Fuck you ben stein. Thank you Nickelodeon.