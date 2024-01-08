nick offerman
Nick Offerman Had Quite The Nickname For His ‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Star In His Creative Arts Emmys Acceptance Speech

The 2024 Golden Globes wasn’t the only awards show this weekend. The winners at the Creative Arts Emmys, which were handed out over the course of two nights, include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for Outstanding Television Movie; I Think You Should Leave for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series; and Password‘s Keke Palmer for Outstanding Host for a Game Show (the first time the category hasn’t gone to a man in 15 years).

But the biggest winner was The Last of Us. The HBO series took home trophies in eight different categories, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman in the best episode of the season.

“Well, friends, I won an Emmy art trophy last night for my guest star role HBO’s gorgeous rendition of a Craig Mazin script. I am very grateful for this plaudit but it’s also hard to fully swallow since my work was in a full partnership with the magnificent @murray.bartlett,” Offerman wrote on Instagram, referring to his co-star Murray Bartlett (who was also nominated). “I prepared some remarks that I was able to mostly deliver, with a couple of flubs due to my emotions running high, so I thought I’d publish my speech which they generously let me finish. Thanks again to all the strawberry fans.”

You can read the speech (including Offerman referring to the Aussie-born Bartlett as “the Girth from Perth”) below.

