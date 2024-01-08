The 2024 Golden Globes wasn’t the only awards show this weekend. The winners at the Creative Arts Emmys, which were handed out over the course of two nights, include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for Outstanding Television Movie; I Think You Should Leave for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series; and Password‘s Keke Palmer for Outstanding Host for a Game Show (the first time the category hasn’t gone to a man in 15 years).

But the biggest winner was The Last of Us. The HBO series took home trophies in eight different categories, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman in the best episode of the season.

“Well, friends, I won an Emmy art trophy last night for my guest star role HBO’s gorgeous rendition of a Craig Mazin script. I am very grateful for this plaudit but it’s also hard to fully swallow since my work was in a full partnership with the magnificent @murray.bartlett,” Offerman wrote on Instagram, referring to his co-star Murray Bartlett (who was also nominated). “I prepared some remarks that I was able to mostly deliver, with a couple of flubs due to my emotions running high, so I thought I’d publish my speech which they generously let me finish. Thanks again to all the strawberry fans.”

You can read the speech (including Offerman referring to the Aussie-born Bartlett as “the Girth from Perth”) below.