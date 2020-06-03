Comedian, Nailed It! host, and podcast legend Nicole Byer recently published her first book, #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini. It’s the When the Pawn… of book titles! Anyway, #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE is a #VeryFunny “guide to being a #brave, bikini-wearing badass,” but if Byer decides to write another book, it should be for children. She’s good at explaining things to them, as evidenced by a post on Instagram, where she gave advice on how to talk to kids about Black Lives Matter.

After being told by one of her followers that they would “keep their head down and just let their kids watch Nailed It” (I’m picturing Helen Lovejoy), Byer wrote, “That made me boo hoo hoo. That you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me. So I’ll do the work, I’ll write you a conversation to have with your white child.” It goes:

“A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter: You like this black lady, right? She’s silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her, right? Well, this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren’t doing a f*cking (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it.”

Byer later added, “The curfews, the helicopters, the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed… that’s it. There’s literally nothing else to it. Now once a week, let’s read about sh*t (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people that doesn’t get covered in schools, like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today and aren’t credited or it’s just co-[opted].”

She ended the note with a message that all parents should be required to hear as soon as their child is born: “Raise kids who give a f*ck.” Read the whole note below.