Big Little Lies was only supposed to be a miniseries. So popular was the Monterey murder show that, two years later, it returned for some more, this time with some Meryl Streep antics. Well, get ready for more, it sounds like.

Nicole Kidman confirms a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works via @deuxmoiworld's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/UyfVkhrWnu — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) November 18, 2023

Per The Daily Beast, Nicole Kidman spoke at the CME Group Tour Championship Friday, when she casually dropped some big news.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” Kidman told the crowd. “And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success and we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Kidman didn’t go into any details, and it seems the news had not been broken before she casually told the crowd about it. But as of now it’s been four years since the last episode, not long before the pandemic temporarily put the kibosh on live-action scripted television. Surely it won’t be easy finding time to get the gang back together — the gang comprised, of course, of Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. There are also some doofus husbands.

(Via The Daily Beast)