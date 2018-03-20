Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO’s quant indie drama Game of Thrones isn’t back until 2019, but if you need to fill that George R.R. Martin-sized hole in your heart, Syfy has you covered. Based on the author’s 1980 novella of the same name (which was also turned into a feature-length film that was a staple in your local video store in the 1990s), Nightflyers is, according to Martin in the first-look teaser above, “a haunted house story on a starship. It’s Psycho in space.” That’s an intoxicating premise (it helps that the word Cloverfield is never mentioned), and it looks like Syfy spared no expense on the set design and special effects.

Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer — a ship with a small tight knit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. (Via)

But is it harder than tearing down a centuries-old magical wall with a resurrected dragon ridden by an ice zombie? (I miss Game of Thrones). Nightflyers, which is being overseen by Dexter showrunner and Constantine co-creator Daniel Ceron (Martin is listed as an executive producer), debuts this fall.