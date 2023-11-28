Things are moving quickly for Noah Hawley‘s heavily anticipated Alien series that’s heading to FX. Taking place in the sci-fi universe that first introduced the Xenomorphs in the 1979 film of the same name, Alien will serve as a prequel to the classic films while also showing a new kind of conflict with the Xenomorph. Hawley has also hinted that the series will explore the concept of AI as shown in the prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series:

Plot

While plot details for Alien are being kept closely under wraps, Hawley opened up to Vanity Fair back in July 2021 about when the FX series takes place in the franchise and why it will be set on Earth. According to Hawley, the series will be set 70 years before the first Alien film featuring Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, a character the showrunner will not be touching.

“She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it,” Hawley told Vanity Fair before revealing that his series will focus on a Xenomorph infestation on Earth.

“The alien stories are always trapped,” Hawley said. “Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of ‘What happens if you can’t contain it?’ are more immediate.”