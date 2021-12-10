Following Norm MacDonald’s still-shocking death earlier this year, the clip that I saw shared on social media the most came from an episode of Late Night with Conan O’Brien. No, it’s not the moth joke, it’s another all-time great Norm on Conan moment.

Would Chairman of the Board have made more than $181,233 (!) if Norm hadn’t called it “Box Office Poison” and “Chairman of the Bored”? Probably not (it never stood a chance), but his quick-thinking zinger is the only reason the Carrot Top-starring comedy is remembered — and for that, Courtney Thorne-Smith is grateful.

The Melrose Place actress was on the May 5, 1997 episode of Late Night to promote Chairman of the Board, which she even knew at the time was going to be a dud. “So when Norm started going, it just felt like a relief to me… because that was not a project of great pride for me,” she said on Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast. “And I had to promote it. I was so happy when Norm took it and ran with it because I didn’t know what to say. It was a gift. I was beside myself I was so happy.” Thorne-Smith called Norm’s quip the highlight of her Chairman of the Board experience.

You can listen to the podcast episode below, and relive the magical moment above.

Today on #InsideConan, Courtney Thorne-Smith joins Mike and @jessiestwats to discuss her Late Night appearance with #NormMacdonald, why she loved appearing on Conan’s show, the secrets of the pre-interview process, and her time on #MelrosePlace. Listen: https://t.co/L0W44G3p2f pic.twitter.com/6eARq0x8nC — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) December 10, 2021

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)