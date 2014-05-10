Nothing Makes David Letterman Happier Than Nathan Fillion’s Hairpiece Trick

It doesn’t take much to entertain David Letterman. All you have to do is: look like Han Solo by way of Joey Tribbiani, star in a long-running soap opera, grab the attention of Joss Whedon, appear in the final season of Buffy, get cast as the lead in a much-beloved cult sci-fi series, become famous to millions of moms on an ABC procedural, and, oh yeah, you need to know how to do a “stupid hairpiece trick.”
If Nathan Fillion can do it, you…can’t, because you’re not Captain Hammer. Sorry.
Hey now, Castle is a lot better then a lot of the other crappy procedurals that are on nowadays. *I’m looking at you CBS*
I..I didn’t know…I SWEAR I DIDN”T KNOW!
Actually, I can move my scalp muscles like that.
Suck it, Captain Tightpants.
So Nathan Fillion wears a hair piece? My whole perception of the world is shattered!!!!
Hey Dave, check out these keys *Jiggles keys*