Now Donald Glover Has His Own #SixSeasonsAndAMovie ‘Community’ Parody Poster

Community set a very vocal slice of the Internet on fire earlier this week when its cast members tweeted out a series of fake movie posters inspired by the one for The Social Network. Community is in limbo, Community might not get picked up, #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, etc. You know the drill at this point, unfortunately.
But anyway, while it was a cool idea that incorporated the most notable members of the cast as it is presently constructed (Jeff, Annie, Britta, Abed, Shirley, Chang, and Dean Pelton), there was one omission that needed addressing: Troy Barnes. Admittedly, it wouldn’t make any sense to include him with that first batch of posters, seeing as Donald Glover sailed off on a boat with Levar Burton a few months back, but, like, there’s got to be some way sneak him in there, right? Whatcha got, Internet?
#SixSeasonsAndAVolleyball
Nice to see Danny Glover got his sailboat sea ready. I recall it got shot up by some bad guys during a raid on his house where he ended up killing a guy with a nail gun.
he’s getting younger and younger for this shit every day
I would watch a movie that was just Troy and Levar taking for 90 minutes on a boat. Still beats the gas leak year.
If the movie is about the study group rescuing him from pirates, include H. Jon Benjamin and Kurt Russell or GTFO
I like the way you think!
I’d actually take some interest in a sequel to Captain Ron.
But weren’t the captured by pirates?
There was probably butt stuff involved.
Troy Barnes #FourSeasonsAndAHalf
+1
This one is great and all, but the it doesn’t have that “I’m going to stare at this for hours because she’s way too prettty and maybe she’ll date me if do” feel that the Alison Brie one had.