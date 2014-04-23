Now Donald Glover Has His Own #SixSeasonsAndAMovie ‘Community’ Parody Poster

Getty Image

Community set a very vocal slice of the Internet on fire earlier this week when its cast members tweeted out a series of fake movie posters inspired by the one for The Social Network. Community is in limbo, Community might not get picked up, #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, etc. You know the drill at this point, unfortunately.

But anyway, while it was a cool idea that incorporated the most notable members of the cast as it is presently constructed (Jeff, Annie, Britta, Abed, Shirley, Chang, and Dean Pelton), there was one omission that needed addressing: Troy Barnes. Admittedly, it wouldn’t make any sense to include him with that first batch of posters, seeing as Donald Glover sailed off on a boat with Levar Burton a few months back, but, like, there’s got to be some way sneak him in there, right? Whatcha got, Internet?

#SixSeasonsAndAVolleyball