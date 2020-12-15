It’s the moment that’s often credited for Donald Trump deciding to run for president: the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner when President Barack Obama zinged the former The Celebrity Apprentice host for spewing birther nonsense. “No one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said. “That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” Trump was so mad — and unfortunately, five years later, he got his revenge.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked Obama if he’d “be more careful going forward about who you roast” in a preview for Tuesday’s episode. “You roasted Donald Trump, he ran for president, you roasted Kanye West, he ran for president,” Noah said. “So, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you have an ability to inspire people to run for the highest office in the land with some of the jokes you tell about them.” Obama replied, “I should roast people I admire more. I’ll start roasting you, man. Who knows?” He then revisited the BS birther scandal, telling the South Africa-born Noah, “Although you weren’t born here, so. But, look, I was able to get away with it apparently. Who knows?”

