Oh, No: Academics Analyze ‘Jersey Shore’

I watch “Jersey Shore” for the drinking and fighting and terrible clothes and irresponsible sexual activity, but I’ve always felt that there was something MORE that I was missing, some kind of deeper meaning. Thankfully, someone at the elite University of Chicago organized a symposium to analyze “Jersey Shore” in the most pretentious terms possible.
[Deena] popped up frequently as a subject of academic discussion, particularly for an episode in which she thwarted the Situation’s attempt to bring home twins by swiping one for herself. In the process she became a trickster figure, upending the show’s heteronormativity and its power dynamics.
*kisses fingers* Ahhh, now THAT is some Grade-A pretentious academic codswallop if I’ve ever seen it. Nevertheless, I could use some more references to Marx and Foucault:
“MTV gets this,” insisted Ellie Marshall, a McGill undergraduate with the distinction of having interned for the show’s executive producer, making her the only conference participant with hands-on experience. One of the slides in her presentation was titled “Bodily Discipline: Foucault + Snooki = BFF.” After she showed a clip of Snooki getting arrested on the beach during Season 3 while onlookers gawked at her celebrity misbehavior, Ms. Marshall argued that it was the audience that was being arrested and rendered docile, not Snooki.
If she didn’t use the phrase “fourth wall,” I will eat my hat.
Atle Mikkola Kjosen, a graduate student at the University of Western Ontario, suggested that the show upends Marx’s proposition that the optimal worker is a regulated worker, one who’s allowed to rest. “Jersey Shore” labor is 24-hour labor, both on and off camera, and the show improves in proportion to the toll that ruthless schedule takes on the protagonists.
And to think, some people saddled with six figures of debt from private universities can’t get jobs in today’s market. It’s unfathomable.
This is the problem with “Publish or Perish.” These folks published, so we are stuck with them.
As much as this show shouldn’t be studied, this research could have started out as just a project that took on a life of it’s own.
I recently had the opportunity to write a 20 page paper on Sons of Anarchy and Justified and their representations of crime… I want me a symposium too
Maybe our Universities in Canada just love frivolous shit
One of the best paragraphs ever written here.
From the NYT link, The “Jersey Shore” conference was organized by David Showalter, a supremely self-possessed senior who secured financing for the conference outside the aegis of any particular academic department. During his opening speech he described the series — one of MTV’s most visible and contentious — as a personal obsession and tried to make some lighthearted links between the fishbowl of the show and the fishbowl of the academy. “Jersey Shore,” he said, was “exceptionally good to think with.”
Undergrads love “Jersey Shore” and professors and grad students want to travel to Chicago for a conference away from their regular bullshit? Color me shocked.
No way, my best friend from elementary school was also Atle Mikkola Kjosen!
…it was the audience that was being arrested…
No, I slept on Egyptian cotton the night I watched that and didn’t have to post bail.
Can’t help but think a zoologist could have a field day with Snooki.
I would protest this kind of academic circle jerking but for some reason I fear an Occupy Snooki movement isn’t going to attract many participants
As a UofC alum, I can say with all honesty, there’s no “Grade-A pretentious academic codswallop” like Chicago Grade-A pretentious academic codswallop.
Speaking as someone with an equally masturbatory master’s degree in fart huffing, I want to melvin the shit out of everyone in this story.
Also, that is some of the least insightful shit ever written about Jersey Shore. Foucault? Go Foucault yourself.
The British said it best: I Drink, therefore I AM.
No Joan Scott? For shame academics! For shame! Also, Foucault totally wouldn’t be Snooki’s BFF. That academic should be punished by having to re-read Foucault.
At a quick glance, it looks like Deena is spreading herself. That could be inside OR outside thigh. I smell photoshopportunities.
Except for the dogs with glasses that photo looks like a bunch of Thalidomide victims after a disasterous makeover.
What?
Hmmm…maybe a professor can teach me how to stretch “it fucking sucks” into 15 pages. I managed to turn “I didn’t do the reading” into 20 pages quite a few times, interested in seeing this.
This makes me pissed that some of my friends are unemployed and actually spent money on an “education.”
I’m moving to Canada.