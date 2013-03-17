Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her Engagement With Jason Sudeikis By Taking Him To A Strip Club

It’s not a stretch to say that we’re big fans of Olivia Wilde ’round these parts. She’s quite GIF-able, always charming on late night shows, and she was in The O.C., so even if she committed a hate crime and then kicked a puppy off a building, we’d still probably like her. Such is the power of The O.C. (don’t call it that…bitch). Also, she was born “Olivia Cockburn,” which, heh. But she recently found a way to come across as even more likable, while simultaneously making fiancé Jason Sudeikis the most hated man in the world.
Olivia Wilde took her new fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis, on a raunchy date to a New York strip club, booking a private room with two pole dancers before picking up the tab, sources tell Page Six.
In a move that could turn already alluring Wilde into the most desirable fiancée on Earth, the actress took Sudeikis for a fun night out at the Penthouse Executive Club on West 45th Street.
There, a witness told us, “Olivia booked the private champagne room with two dancers. She took Jason inside, and while he wasn’t allowed to touch the dancers, she could touch them.” (Via)
She did this.
He did this.
And everyone was happy, except for us. Because we weren’t there.
And people wonder why I’m such a huge fan of hers. I’m still not sure if I want to be her or be with her. DAMN IT WILDE.
I’ve seen three whole minutes of Butter. Shouldn’t be hard to guess.
Which is a shame cause the movie itself is pretty good. Wilde’s actually kind of funny, and Rob Corddry kills it
he wasn’t allowed to touch, but she was? WATTA HYPOCRITE
Yeah, that’s sexist!
I’m sure he’s allowed to touch the male strippers
She was born an O.C.! I knew that, but I never really put it together.
Why does she want to win the internet so desperately and be the best girlfriend ever. So much Hate.
*insert haters ball gif here
When someone like Olivia Wilde is in the room, I kinda feel bad for the strippers.
When strippers are in the room, I always feel bad for the strippers.
That’s somebodies daughter…
Prime example of why strip clubs dehumanize women by treating them as nothing but sexual objects, judged solely by their appearance. I feel bad for YOU.
This is bullshit. Fantastic, utter bullshit.
Man, if Olivia Wilde is your fiancee, how much of a treat is going to the peelers? She’s going to be way hotter than what he was going to see.
If she really loved him, she would have taken him to Sapphire.
Yes, let’s applaud a woman for being so “down” and “cool” with strip clubs. There really is something special about a woman who either doesn’t care or doesn’t realize she is supporting an industry that degrades her own gender. High five dudes!!!