One Of TV’s Best Villains Is Gone: FX Has Canceled ‘The Bridge’

After two good-to-great seasons, FX has gone ahead and canceled The Bridge, mostly because the creators weren’t wise enough to call it American Horror Story: The Bridge. No official reason was given for the axing, but it’s pretty clear what happened: it wasn’t a huge commercial hit, and although it was critically respected, it wasn’t an Emmy winner. The Bridge was somewhere between, which is a shame, because it recently finished a damn good season two that was weird and wonderful and ambitious.

The Hollywood Reporter says there’s hope it’ll find a new home elsewhere.

It was a scripted debut for Shine America, which recently launched Gracepoint on Fox. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that the studio is going to pursue other options for the series. “We thank our partners at FX for their tireless efforts in developing and launching The Bridge with us,” read a statement. “From its fresh, unique voice to its deep and diverse ensemble cast, this is a series that we are all very proud of.” (Via)

I’ll miss you (and your hats) the most, Fausto.