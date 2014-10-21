One Of TV’s Best Villains Is Gone: FX Has Canceled ‘The Bridge’

After two good-to-great seasons, FX has gone ahead and canceled The Bridge, mostly because the creators weren’t wise enough to call it American Horror Story: The Bridge. No official reason was given for the axing, but it’s pretty clear what happened: it wasn’t a huge commercial hit, and although it was critically respected, it wasn’t an Emmy winner. The Bridge was somewhere between, which is a shame, because it recently finished a damn good season two that was weird and wonderful and ambitious.
The Hollywood Reporter says there’s hope it’ll find a new home elsewhere.
It was a scripted debut for Shine America, which recently launched Gracepoint on Fox. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that the studio is going to pursue other options for the series. “We thank our partners at FX for their tireless efforts in developing and launching The Bridge with us,” read a statement. “From its fresh, unique voice to its deep and diverse ensemble cast, this is a series that we are all very proud of.” (Via)
I’ll miss you (and your hats) the most, Fausto.
Oh come the fuck on! This is some bullshit. Gah I might just go back to waiting for shows to finish their run before I start watching them. Can’t handle this never ending wave of cancelling good shows for no good reason.
100% correct.
“Can’t handle this never ending wave of cancelling good shows for no good reason.”
I mean, weren’t the ratings terrible? Which is brutal, because the show’s great and deserved better, but…
It’s not like there were a ton of open ended questions.
This is a decent two season show, it’s fine. Let it die.
Ratings werent great but they werent completely terrible either. It was a good show damn it and could have had a few more solid seasons!
This show was very weak – where did you want them to go for a 3rd season? I’m surprised there was a second, after the lackluster first.
At least these days when shows like The Killing end a bit unfinished there is a chance someone like Netflix will give it a proper ending. I’m still 3 episodes behind on The Bridge but I will be sad to see it go.
This makes me sad. This show has been consistently very good, often bordering on excellent. Looking around at other shows that will never end, it’s depressing.
So I have the second season sitting in my DVR…is it worth watching? Does the season finish or go on to a now non existent 3rd season?
I’ve got about half the season sitting there, it was like homework trying to watch it this season. If it’s cancelled I might as well go ahead and delete it.
It was excellent and wrapped up pretty well without too many loose ends. Hope this gets picked up by netflix stat!
I think you are safe to watch it, I’m not sure where they would have gone for a third season anyway. Everything was pretty wrapped up.
I’ll miss you most of all drunken Matt Lillard.
Networks are going to have to start learning that traditional viewer ratings are useless. I can’t remember that last time I watched an episode of ANYTHING during its first airing, and many people I know are the same way. Catching it on Hulu, Netflix, or Prime when we actually have free time is so much more realistic.
Not sure why networks can’t evaluate their ratings based on where their target audiences are actually watching their shows.
Traditional viewer ratings still do matter – that is where they set rates for advertisers.
What Hulu/Netflix/etc. pay to carry a show is completely secondary to what they get from advertisers.
If I recall, we never got to watch Bobby Cobb die and that guy had Death Blow coming big time.
OH, THIS ANGERS ME, I HAD TO USE ALL CAPS!!!!!
So, I have the rest of Season 2 sitting on the DVR (about 10 episodes) – should I just delete em or watch? Does it wrap up alright or will it just anger me it’s cancelled?
Worth watching – the season wraps up well.
No, it doesn’t wrap up well. It ends shittily.
“No official reason was given for the axing, but it’s pretty clear what happened: it wasn’t a huge commercial hit, and although it was critically respected, it wasn’t an Emmy winner. “
Well….that…and the fact that is was boring as hell….slow as shit ….and pointless…..
On the plus side Kruger bared her ass……so they should get her a new starring vehicle…..
Strike two. Legit was the first one.
Legit was awesome. Miss that show.
I liked it but I’m not sure I’ll miss it. A lot of last season seemed to be weird stuff for no real reason , and we know FX won’t stand for that (watches clown blood orgy on AHS set to “Since U Been Gone”).
Yeah this is definitely my fault, I stopped watching after episode 3. Wasn’t even on purpose either, it just sorta happened. I never even got to see Andrew Luck/Linder get re-introduced.
I’m not sure how The Americans or Tyrant, both of which are neither hits nor awards winners, get renewed but not The Bridge. Maybe FX hates Mexicans. Louis CK is lucky he doesn’t look it.
The Americans is considered one of the best shows on TV. The Bridge wasn’t.
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If that’s the case Tyrant better be next to get axed, I barely remembered that show.
Damn FX, I though you were progressive. Here you have a great show (Bridge)ing, Pun intended, the gap between two countries in these social economic times that resonates. Good shows usually get great around season 3 and better promotion. Shame. Your move AMC.
I hope Netflix picks it up to give it a proper ending at the very least if not a run for a few more years.