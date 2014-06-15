‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: Morello Goes All ‘Swimfan’ On Everybody’s Asses

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.
FINALLY! Was anyone else so excited to finally get a glimpse of Morello’s story? Sure, back when I ranked the Litchfield inmates as to who I’d want to have my back in prison, I dismissed Morello — but it doesn’t mean that I was in any less anticipation to know what was going on with this “Christopher” business. And hoooooo boy did this episode deliver.
Not only was Morello running a probably very poorly conceived retail scam, but — HOLY SH*T! — we finally meet Christopher and not only was he not Morello’s fiancee, not ever, but he was just some poor dude who she had been insanely stalking. I don’t know if I should be impressed or horrified. Either way, I’m just relieved that no bunnies were harmed in the subsequent break in and weird bath starring Christopher’s actual fiancee’s wedding veil. Did this possibly give Morello the closure she needed? And more importantly, do the Litchfield guards ever check the prison van gas meter?
The episode, aptly titled “A Whole Other Hole,” also featured a hilarious subplot involving some of the black inmates not knowing there was a hole other than the vagina that’s exclusively for pee until they were schooled by resident transgender, Sophia. In other news, Piper gets a new roomie (which to her relief was not Soso) as well as most of her pilfered stuff back, and Nicky and Boo continue their pissing — I mean f*cking — contest.
Random Thoughts:
- Morello tells Fischer that she’s taking a break from wedding planning: “I got a big family — big, number-wise. Not … Big, fat. Although, there are some fatties.” Oh Morello.
- Morello chose to stalk Christopher based solely on the fact that he was wearing the same sweater as whatever model or actor she had clipped out on her creepy collage wall. C’mon, Morello, have standards.
- Christopher and his fiancee seemed a little off-kilter anyway. The teddy bear and decorative pillows? Who even owns stuff like that? Those people suck anyway.
- I hate to break it to Poussey, but pee funnels for women are already a thing. I’ve never used one personally, but I hear they’re particularly good for camping.
- After she ickily tried to exploit Poussey and then excluded her, I like Vee less and less with every new episode
- “Inspector Gadget was not a good detective. He just had a lot of stuff. Plus he had Penny and the Brain helping him.” Piper is right: Inspector Gadget sucked.
- If you’re a teenage kid with cancer going for a two hour chemo treatment, you better make sure that sh*t is charged, son. But how great was seeing Miss Rosa open up to regale a young kid with her tales of bank robbing?
- Larry pretending to be married to Polly? Yuck. Jason Biggs character is starting to rival his real life personality in douchiness.
- What was it that Red found under the floorboards in the greenhouse? Does “A Whole Other Hole” have a double meaning??? DUN DUN DUN.
There weren’t a ton of gifs for this episode, but I’ll leave you with this. I laughed out loud when Boo called Piper a horrible person. Looks like Soso is Nicky’s problem, now.
Wait where we supposed to think Christopher was real this whole time? I had thought this was the case since last season considering we never saw him and she seemed a bit delusionsal. Also with that being the case I was disappointed it played out exactly as I thought
Yeah, I had hoped that “Christopher” was a coping mechanism for some other heinous crime she had committed (besides her horrible accent). But, no, easy way out, simplistic and too obvious. She’s just some crazy bitch who’s still crazy and probably should be in a mental health care institution (along with Suzanne) instead of prison.
I hate to say it and I know it’ll be an unpopular opinion but I think the show takes the easy way out too much. It’s too predictable and falls to stereotypes too quickly, it why I can’t consider it a great show
Yeah, I have to agree. It is enjoyable to watch, for the most part, but really grates sometimes.
Well, you can’t really expect more from a Jenji Kohan show. The way Weeds feel apart after season 2/3 was probably the biggest nose dive in quality I’ve ever witnessed in a TV show.
/fell… damn no edit function.
I had been toying with the notion that Christopher wasn’t real. I was not, however, expecting her to be an insane stalker
this took me by surprise a little – i was thinking they dated for a while and he broke it off, and the delusion was that they were still together. there was at least one plot point later in the season that i totally guessed and left me a little disappointed though.
on the other hand, maybe i’m spoiled to think that a show needs to have crazy twists in order to be great. both breaking bad and true detective were great, just each in their own ways.
I don’t think they need crazy twists but it has to have some kind of progression or something… If not what’s the point of watching? By the finale I realized I just needed to watch the first two episodes and the finale because very little in between mattered which sucks in a show
This was my favorite episode of the whole season. It was great from top to bottom.
I’ll go on record as not being the biggest fan of this season as a whole, but I absolutely love what they’ve done with Rosa. She’s been elevated from being an irrelevant background character to possibly my favorite character overall.
Hell yes. Rosa should been the queen of Litchfield.
I don’t know if i laughed harder at anything this season than Big Boo’s amused delivery of “she’s right Chapman; you’re a horrible person.” Even though she had offered that deal in the first place, she still seemed to find it so funny that Piper went for it. I do really like Piper this season not caring so much though
Boo is my favorite character hands down
@Andrew Jara
Just to be clear, have you seen the whole second season?
Yeah I didn’t mean that I like boo as a person, I meant as a character because she’s the most complex and the one that fights against her stereotype
Okay. That makes a lot of sense.
I’m pretty disappointed that we didn’t get any Boo backstory this season (outside of the peanut butter incident)….
I enjoyed Piper this episode. She had some good jokes and she’s integrating more into the prison. The old her would of never stood up to Red like she did, or go get her stuff back.
And I loved the cancer inmate in this episode. I don’t know if she really is a bank robber but it’s a fun way to help a kid (and herself) forget they’re there for chemo for a few houts
Piper should have had Brooke do her then bring Boo in in the middle and pass off the new girl.
Although one thing bothered me. They said that Morello had put an explosive under the girlfriends car. I can see someone like her in the prison system not getting the psychiatric care she needs, but would they put a stalker on driving detail? Or someone who planted a bomb in a minimum security prison to begin with?
ha yes this one gave me pause too. they let the crazy stalker drive the van and then just leave her unsupervised for most of the time?
The federal government is not known for its adherence to logic or common sense.
Those vans don’t have GPS trackers?
Ooh good point! But than again, they probably only check it if they have a concern. Or maybe they don’t. The prison does cut financial corners
Or at the VERY least, they would have to make her log her mileage. I worked for a police department for a few years (as a civilian) and any time you took a vehicle, you were supposed to do a full damage inspection and log the mileage when you took and returned the vehicle. If they’re doing that for employees, you bet your ass a prisoner with driving privileges is getting their odometer monitored every single trip by someone who works the vehicle pool, even if Fischer is the worst prison guard ever*.
*The character is bad at her job; not Lauren Lapkus, who is a delight.
Logic and this show has not gone together in a long, long time.
See, I’d actually love to have a cute guidette stalking me.
I loved this episode, it’s maybe my favourite of the four I’ve watched thus far. Turns out that Morello (one of the nicer and more seemingly harmless Litchfield inmates) might be the craziest and more dangerous one of them all. Yael Stone’s accent makes a lot more sense if you realize she’s channeling Harley Quinn, with Christopher her unwilling Mr. J.
I’m shocked Christopher was alive. I assumed Morello brutally murdered him and wore his face as a mask.
With that said, this season has really lost me and is already True Blood levels of bad.
This show is starting to become unwatchable due to the very quickly eroding believability and (as other people have mentioned) the way they always go for the most obvious plot points and stereotypes. Most of the major twists I saw coming a mile away, that doesn’t make for enjoyable viewing
Piper seems to thrive without a significant other (Alex and Larry). I am really starting to warm to her character when she isn’t constantly fucking everything up for everyone else. I hate Vee purely on the fact that she is trying to screw over Taystee and Poussey’s super awesome friend squad. This woman needs to be shanked by Red and Gloria but will probably be killed by Crazy Eyes once Vee loses her cool with CE.