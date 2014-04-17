Out Of Context Joffrey Is Your New Favorite Joffrey

As much as I love “F*CK YEAH PIE” there is something so eloquently simple and brilliant about “Out of Context Joffrey” that it’s my favorite lulz coming out of The Purple Wedding. And now thanks to its success some generous internet GIF maker has put together an entire collection of “Out of Context Joffrey” for all of us to (SPOILER ALERT) ironically remember the sociopathic teen king by. Never forget he thought you were perfect just the way you are.

This guy would have made for a much easier eulogy. I miss him already. Also, can someone at HBO merchandising please make this a paper weight asap? I’ll take a carton.