Out Of Context Joffrey Is Your New Favorite Joffrey

As much as I love “F*CK YEAH PIE” there is something so eloquently simple and brilliant about “Out of Context Joffrey” that it’s my favorite lulz coming out of The Purple Wedding. And now thanks to its success some generous internet GIF maker has put together an entire collection of “Out of Context Joffrey” for all of us to (SPOILER ALERT) ironically remember the sociopathic teen king by. Never forget he thought you were perfect just the way you are.
This guy would have made for a much easier eulogy. I miss him already. Also, can someone at HBO merchandising please make this a paper weight asap? I’ll take a carton.
I love him hitting on Margery in the last picture. Such an over confident shithead brilliantly played by Jack Gleason.
Every day that has passed since the purple wedding I’ve realized how much I’m going to miss him as an actor. Kid killed it.
What’s weird is… that’s the only way I ever saw my sweet King Joffrey.
Guess love is blind.
Its ok,but it’s got nothing on Fuck Yeah Pie! Jamie.
nope!
Maybe a bit where they cut open his throat to find out what he was choking on. And then cut open his stomach to see if they could get the poison out that way.
Dear Michael Schur & Co.,
Can next season of Parks & Rec. include flash forward scenes with Joffrey/Jack Gleeson as Leslie and Ben’s son.
Please and thank you.
The internet.
The bottom left one is so amazing out of context. It looks like something from a medieval McGee and Me.
