When it comes to fan debates, there’s perhaps no greater mystery surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe than what exactly is Vision packing downstairs. Because the internet is the internet, you can find several threads examining this topic on Reddit, and that covers every theory from what it looks like to who made it. (Tony. Definitely Tony.) However, we’re now starting to get some definitive answers from Vision actor Paul Bettany, who fielded questions about his character’s android anatomy during an interview on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz.

If you’re feeling especially saucy, the purple penis talk starts at the 4:06 mark in the above video. After batting down rumors that Vision would be naked (no way is that happening on Disney+) for an entire episode of WandaVision, Bettany did reveal some intimate details about how Vision’s whole situation works. Via Comic Book:

“No, there is no nudity so to speak, but I think people can answer this question for themselves about whether he does or doesn’t [have a penis]. Vision can change his density, so there’s that,” the actor adds with a coy smile. Horowitz couldn’t stop himself and then asked the million-dollar question. You know the one, and the actor’s response was simple enough: “He’s purple,” Bettany says.

So according to Bettany, Vision has a purple penis (or penis-like object) that he built himself, presumably after meeting Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and that relationship will soon be prominently featured on Disney+. Family-friendly Disney+. OK…

(Via Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz)