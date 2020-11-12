Disney+’s Wild-Looking ‘WandaVision’ Finally Has A Release Date

The Mandalorian season two finale is on December 18, but don’t you dare think about canceling your Disney+ subscription.

For one thing, when was the last time you watched Adventures of the Gummi Bears? Do it for the theme song alone. Also, and more importantly, WandaVision begins shortly after the adventures of that egg-eating monster Baby Yoda ends (until season three).

Disney+ revealed on Thursday that WandaVision, the bonkers-looking superhero series (that’s also an old-school sitcom?) starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision, premieres on January 15. It’s the first new installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019, as Black Widow and Eternals were delayed until next year, and the first MCU show on Disney’s year-old streaming service. It will (hopefully) be joined by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Ms. Marvel throughout 2021. Watch a brief teaser below.

“The show is a love letter to the golden age of television,” WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.” That shouldn’t be too hard, considering the apron-wearing housewife is a telekinetic witch and the dopey husband is a big red dude. I don’t remember that episode of Father Knows Best.