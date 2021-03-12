HBO has found success with a string of documentary series making HBO Max a place for much more than just Warner Bros movies to air outside of still-limited movie theaters. The latest of those will be a two-part docuseries about Pee-wee Herman himself, Paul Reubens.

Described as a “kaleidoscope portrait” of the actor’s life by HBO in a release announcing the project, the series will come to screen thanks to some impressive behind-the-scenes talent. And considering the somewhat hectic career and history Reubens has had in the public eye, Uncut Gems directors Benny and Josh Safdie serving as executive producers for the project seems like a perfect match.

.@HBODocs Films in production on two-part documentary about the life of Paul Reubens, produced by @Josh_BENNY: https://t.co/t6cyA04USS pic.twitter.com/qIdfHX0rv8 — HBO PR (@HBOPR) March 11, 2021

Directed by Matt Wolf (Spaceship Earth), the documentary will also be produced by The Irishman and Joker alum Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Sebastian Bear-McClard, who worked with the Safdies on both Uncut Gems and Good Time. It’s unclear how much control Reubens will have over the project, but he certainly seems excited about it happening.

“I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office,” Reubens said in a release. “I’m honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them.”