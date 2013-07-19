Discovery Channel Has Booked Paul Walker For A New Shark Week Special

Discovery Channel announced earlier today that
former FBI agent turned criminal street racer turned national security consultant street racer Brian O’Conner actor Paul Walker will appear in a new show during the network’s upcoming Shark Week extravaganza. The Hollywood Reporter has the details:
The Fast & Furious actor — who studied Marine Biology in college — has joined the cable network’s Shark Week, appearing in the Aug. 6 special Spawn of Jaws. […]
Using state of the art tracking technology, they will search for the elusive Great White breeding grounds, in hopes to protect the area and repopulate their numbers. Where Great White sharks give birth has yet to be seen by mankind, photographed or caught on film.
Wait … but “repopulate” means more. Dammit, Paul Walker. Here I was all excited to pop off some rambling, 800-word fan fiction about you and Vin Diesel in an underwater Fast & Furious sequel where the villain lives in a deep sea lair and Ludacris shouts out warnings like “Uh, guys … they got A SUBMARINE” from atop a speeding jet ski, but now I’m just angry. Why in the name Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would anyone want more Great White sharks? Did you not watch Sharknado? There are plenty of them. You’re lucky I like you, pal. This is the type of stunt that would put Scott Caan on my sh*t list forever.
Will his boat be docked in Lance Harbor?
I would love to see a side-by-side of Walker and sharks in different emotional states, and seeing which is more expressive.
I was in a museum in Seattle and saw an IMAX movie about some stupid plane race and Paul Walker was the narrator. What is next? Jordana Brewster in a documentary about ocelots?
“The Fast & Furious actor — who studied Marine Biology in college”
I wonder how often he’s been called into action to remove a titleist lodged in a whale’s blow hole?
for real though, can we talk about how awesome a Shark Week special hosted by Vin Diesel/Dom Torreto would be?
2Shark 2Nado