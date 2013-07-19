Discovery Channel Has Booked Paul Walker For A New Shark Week Special

#Paul Walker
07.19.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Discovery Channel announced earlier today that former FBI agent turned criminal street racer turned national security consultant street racer Brian O’Conner actor Paul Walker will appear in a new show during the network’s upcoming Shark Week extravaganza. The Hollywood Reporter has the details:

The Fast & Furious actor — who studied Marine Biology in college — has joined the cable network’s Shark Week, appearing in the Aug. 6 special Spawn of Jaws. […]

Using state of the art tracking technology, they will search for the elusive Great White breeding grounds, in hopes to protect the area and repopulate their numbers. Where Great White sharks give birth has yet to be seen by mankind, photographed or caught on film.

Wait … but “repopulate” means more. Dammit, Paul Walker. Here I was all excited to pop off some rambling, 800-word fan fiction about you and Vin Diesel in an underwater Fast & Furious sequel where the villain lives in a deep sea lair and Ludacris shouts out warnings like “Uh, guys … they got A SUBMARINE” from atop a speeding jet ski, but now I’m just angry. Why in the name Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would anyone want more Great White sharks? Did you not watch Sharknado? There are plenty of them. You’re lucky I like you, pal. This is the type of stunt that would put Scott Caan on my sh*t list forever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Walker
TAGSDiscovery ChannelPAUL WALKERshark week

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP