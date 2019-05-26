‘Peep Show’ May Be Getting A Gender-Flipped American Remake At FX

Channel 4

Americanizing the British cult classic Peep Show has long been one of television’s white whales: an impossible pursuit that can only lead to disaster. Many have tried, and many have failed; the last attempt came, and went, only two years back. But the TV Ahabs are at it again: Deadline caught the news that FX is hard at work on a gender-flipped remake.

The news was revealed in The Guardian by Sam Bain, one of the three creators of the heavily gif-able show, which concerned odd couple flatmates Mark Corrigan and Jez Usborne (David Mitchell and Robert Webb). Mark was uptight; Jez was not, to a fault. Over nine series, they acted terribly, or at least thought terrible things, which we could hear via the narration track. In one typically bleak episode, Mark helps Jez discard of a dog he accidentally ran over, all so Jez can get on with its owner.