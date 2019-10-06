‘Weekend Update’ Had Some Fun At Absent Cast Member Pete Davidson’s Expense On ‘SNL’

The Saturday Night Live season premiere last weekend had a Pete Davidson-shaped hole in it, thanks in large part to the comedian’s role in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad film. A week later, however, said hole was still present as the young cast member was nowhere to be found on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-hosted episode. So, “Weekend Update” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che decided to have a little fun at Davidson’s expense during a seemingly random segment about a guy who forgot where he parked his car.

“A man who drove his car to a music festival still cannot remember where he parked his car a week after the show,” Jost says at the 1:15 mark in the video above. “Well, we hope you make it back soon, Pete.”

The moment, which came a few segments after a gag about R. Kelly’s latest prison complaints, received one of the biggest laughs of the entire episode. Jost was barely able to keep his composure after delivering the punchline, and when the cameras switched over the Che for the next joke, he too was unable to keep a straight face.

Of course, Jost and Che weren’t the only SNL cast members who were willing to have a little fun at Davidson’s expense. At the end of “Supercentenarian Mort Fellner Returns,” Mikey Day — in character as the incredibly old “Weekend Update” guest, turned to Jost and asked, “Where is Pete?” He continued to shout and gesticulate about the matter, but the mics were cut and SNL was already moving to a commercial break.