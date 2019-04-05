UPROXX 20: Wordplay And Helicopter Stories With Peter Serafinowicz

Getty

You know Peter Serafinowicz’s voice from his work in Axe Cop, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and as the sassiest version of Donald Trump in Sassy Trump YouTube videos. You also know his face from Spaced, Shaun Of The Dead, Guardians Of The Galaxy, and most recently, as the title character in Amazon Prime’s The Tick (which launches its second season today with all episodes available to stream). But do you know his wit? If not, enjoy this thorough introduction by way of clever answers (and non-answers) to the questions from our ongoing UPROXX 20 series. Hell, enjoy them even if you are familiar with the Serafinowicz wit. Permission granted!

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

“What tap-waters do you have?”

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@grifflightning

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

A spider.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Poison Pizza.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

If I need to find something in a hurry, I point my browser to http://www.google.com. They’re pretty quick over there.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Boring answer I’m afraid… I like to stick with the classics. If I had to pick one, it’d have to be “Happy Birthday.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Pretty cool.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“what does googled mean”

9. Dogs or cats?

Those are horses you fool!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

OMG AWESOME

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Each book has an equal probability of being chosen.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Bono once bought me a helicopter. It turned out to be a mistake, but he let me keep it!

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park!

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

So I have to publicly disclose what I was going to do? I wish I’d read the small print before entering this stupid competition.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

In England, you are required by law to watch The Shawshank Redemption whenever it airs.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

All basketball teams A-G.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Bono’s ex-helicopter.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Us Brits watch plays in — and note the correct spelling — a THERATRRE.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

The girl singer from The Muppet Show.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

The usual.

