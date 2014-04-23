Piper Is A Little Crazy In The First Scene From ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2

Until the day it gets destroyed by Mad Magazine‘s Orange Is the New Blech, Orange Is the New Black is pop culture’s foremost documentation of what it’s like to be a female inmate in a prison not run by Jonathan from Buffy. That’s probably why EW is proud to debut the first scene from OITNB season two, featuring Piper going a little…something something in solitary, and why they rejected Mad‘s video showing a woman named Diaper asking “What, me worry?” before getting shiv’d with a banana.
Just you wait until House of Cods.
This show can’t come back soon enough. Netflix has stepped their game up….
The episode of Buffy where Jonathan was the hero was such an amazing episode. Just the intro alone and it’s subtle changes was amazing to get freaked out by.