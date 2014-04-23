Piper Is A Little Crazy In The First Scene From ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2

Until the day it gets destroyed by Mad Magazine‘s Orange Is the New Blech, Orange Is the New Black is pop culture’s foremost documentation of what it’s like to be a female inmate in a prison not run by Jonathan from Buffy. That’s probably why EW is proud to debut the first scene from OITNB season two, featuring Piper going a little…something something in solitary, and why they rejected Mad‘s video showing a woman named Diaper asking “What, me worry?” before getting shiv’d with a banana.

Just you wait until House of Cods.

Via EW