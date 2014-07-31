Please Enjoy This Unedited, Never-Broadcast 1977 Roast Of Richard Pryor

Way back in 1977 NBC aired a Richard Pryor-led variety show called, The Richard Pryor Show. The show was probably years ahead of its time, thus it didn’t do that well in the ratings and Pryor reportedly fought constantly with NBC execs, so the show only lasted four episodes. (Too bad Comedy Central wasn’t around back then.) The final episode, a roast of Pryor hosted by Paul Mooney, featured the show’s cast — which included Robin Williams, Tim Reid, John Witherspoon, Sandra Bernhart, and Marsha Warfield — giving Pryor some ribbing. And then The Man stepped up to the mic and just flamed the ever-living hell out of everybody — he simply annihilates everyone on the stage with him. I’m not sure if that was by design or if it’s just another example of Pryor’s greatness, but it’s a wonderful thing to watch.
The unedited roast never aired because it was filthy and wildly inappropriate by 1970s network TV standards — probably intentionally sabotaged by Pryor as a big f*ck you to NBC — but it surfaced on YouTube a while back. Enjoy…
(via Kottke)
… and now he’s being portrayed in a biopic by nick cannon…
But Nick Cannons hilarious.
“You won’t think he’s hilarious when he takes all your school clothes money!”
I’m broke nigga!
John Witherspoon. Because Fuck buttons.
Bang! Bang! Bang! Indeed!
I watched this a while ago and it’s great. It’s funny because all the men pussyfoot around him except the Reverend, he’s pretty good. But the women – Sandra Bernhart and Marsha Warfield in particular, really give him decent abuse.
Holy cocaine Mr WIlliams.
But this was filmed with multiple cameras. Even just cutting from one to another constitutes making editorial decisions.
It may be uncensored, but unedited? No, this was professionally produced.
I wonder if this was scripted or Pryor was freebasing.
Watched this a couple months ago. Amazing how Richard crushes all the roasters combined.
Holy shit.
Seeing John Witherspoon — the dad from “Friday” — as a young dude named “Johnny” with a 70s tux open bare-chested to the navel is mind-blowing.
Ah, but Spoon’s crowning achievement was as the proprietor of WInkie Dinkie Dog in Hollywood Shuffle! Winkie Dinkie Hoe cake! Everyone loves Hoe Cake!
Pray tell, where is this “left field” of which you speak?
I was wondering if Richard Pryor would make any gay jokes about Paul Mooney.
I never thought it would end up with Pryor confessing “I fucked a faggot.” Wow.
Oh my god, look how young (and slender) Marsha Warfield was. Crazy that she turned into that bailiff on Night Court.
Thanks for this! I’m excited to watch it.