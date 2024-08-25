Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

This week, the results are semi-skewed due to numerous AMC series landing on Netflix for the first time, meaning that viewers now have (and are seizing) the opportunity to binge the heck out of these titles. So, be prepared for strong representation there.

10. Dark Winds – AMC series streaming on Netflix

This George R.R. Martin-produced crime drama qualifies as a sleeper series that I highly recommend binging at some point. (Mostly) Native American writers are doing the thing here with Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series and the two 1970s Navajo cops (at a remote area near Monument Valley) who embark upon apparently unrelated crimes including a double murder case. In the process, they see things that make them think twice about their spiritual beliefs.

9. Mayfair Witches – AMC series streaming on Netflix

Anne Rice fans are already more than sated with the Interview With The Vampire reboot series, which is actually much better than the movie, especially when it comes to the (non-closeted) dynamic of Louis and Lestat. Then a bonus arrived with Rice’s Mayfair Witches, which isn’t as compelling as its predecessor, but how can the author’s fans resist giving Alexandra Daddario a TV whirl while she’s portraying the heir to a witchy dynasty? That’s right, they cannot.

8. The Union – Netflix film

Netflix might have an enormous hat filled with A-listers, and they might — maybe — draw names at random to fill their endless supply of feature films. This time, sticks were pulled by Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, who portray ex-high school sweethearts that aren’t on entirely terrible terms. That is, until the star of Catwoman rolls in and pulls the former Marky Mark into an espionage adventure (what a terrible date idea).

7. Alien – 20th Century Fox film streaming on Hulu

Alien: Romulus (starring Cailee Spaeny) is currently riding high in theaters, so naturally, heading back to where cinematic Xenomorph domination began is also on trend. Sigourney Weaver is nothing less than iconic as Ripley, to the point where the franchise later cloned the character in order to bring her back from the dead. You deserved better, Ripley, and so did Newt at the beginning of Alien 3. Yet the time is always right to revisit the franchise’s initial chestburster moment and remember what it was like to behold the shocking scene for the first time.

6. Kevin Can F**k Himself – AMC series streaming on Netflix

That 2021 series starring Annie Murphy is a tough but intoxicating pill to swallow as a satire to sitcoms like King of Queens (which stars Kevin James as, you know, a Kevin). However, the Kevin in this AMC show isn’t simply an annoying, sexist, and schlubby dude who is married to a beautiful and smart woman, Allison. He’s also emotionally abusive, controlling, and manipulative, and — did we mention that this gets dark? — and Allison decides that he must die. This series is actually so addictive that it prompted questions of whether a third season is possible. It’s the Netflix Effect.

5. Industry – HBO series

This show has received plentiful comparisons to Euphoria but set in London’s financial sector. Succession comparisons also exist and are based upon the cutthroat nature of this industry and the glossy sheen of this story that is awash with morphing power dynamics. On a surface level, the latter comparisons make sense. These characters are also young, clever, messy, and money-motivated, but writing off Industry as an imitator would do a disservice, especially as it looks to level up and expand its horizons by throwing new challenges at its characters. That is to say: do not sleep on Industry‘s new season. Read our review here.

4. Supacell – Netflix series

This show has put a new twist on superpowers while shining light on sickle cell disease and and the social issues tied to its suffering. To add to the unusual premise, the show also featuring superpowers humans with run-of-the-mill lives, blue-collar jobs, and relationship problems galore. Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Nadine Mills, Eric Abrefa, Josh Tedeku, and Calvin Demba fill out the core cast in this series that is written, created, and co-directed by Rapman (real name Andrew Onwubolu). The characters are well-rounded, the entertainment value is high, and the series is just right for The Boys fans who are looking for another atypical take on “heroes” while waiting for more Gen V and Invincible.

3. The Umbrella Academy – Netflix series

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Justin H. Min are bidding their final farewell to the audience of this beloved show based upon Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book. Actually, this season goes beyond the source material for a last apocalyptic hurrah, which is even more complicated to solve than usual because the group has lost their powers. That’s actually Allison’s fault, but nobody can accuse the show of taking a stale approach since every season has amped up the oddball nature of this series. Hargreeves siblings, you will be missed.

2. Bad Monkey – Apple TV+ series

Producer Bill Lawrence follows up his Ted Lasso domination with this adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s cult-favorite and bestseller novel of the same name. And when the tech giant’s streaming service needed a protagonist who is fast talking and doesn’t take himself seriously, they knew who to call. Vince Vaughn is here to finally make you forget about his season of True Detective as Andrew Yancy, a former cop-turned-health-inspector who becomes involved in a mystery investigation that could right his career, or not. The series also stars Rob Delaney, Jodie Turner-Smith, L.Scott Caldwell, Michelle Monaghan, and Alex Moffat. Keep your eyes peeled for Zach Braff, too.

1. Emily In Paris – Netflix series

Geez, Emily, get it together, and stop worrying about dudes at every moment. The good news is that she will begin this season by being single and happy, but then the quadrangle will likely return, including both Gabriel and Alfie, and nobody will ever face a single consequence on this show. Tune in for the melodrama and stay for Ashley Park singing songs that she could do in her sleep along with more inexplicable “fashion” that Emily could never afford on her salary. Yep, this is totally a Darren Star show, which accounts for its addictiveness, too.