Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. The Platform 2 – Netflix film This Spanish-language, pandemic sleeper hit now presents a sequel in which a new arrival shakes up the rebellion against the food distribution method that is, naturally, a class-struggle allegory. Co-writer David Desola went on record about being initially inspired by a cookout, which must have been a hell of a spread. This led to dreams that sparked the idea for the hellish movie with final writing touches coming from Pedro Rivera before being pulled together by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. 9. Speak No Evil – Universal Pictures film on VOD & Amazon Prime James McAvoy totally makes that iconic The Shining face in this Blumhouse Productions remake of the same-named Danish thriller, which should teach everyone not to accept out-of-the-blue weekending invitations from that couple who randomly befriends you on a holiday. Although it’s still hard to believe that the sweet guy from Penelope is so damn good at being so pants-sh*ttingly scary onscreen, that’s why they (presumably) pay him the big bucks. Do they? Whatever he’s being paid, he deserves more.

8. From – MGM+ series If you once dreamed of the day when you could escape your small town while coming of age, then you might find this series especially nightmarish. This season, newcomers will pose a special challenge while the town’s residents continue to work against those unknown forces that make them say put while emerging memories make the experience feel worse. This show is now grinding through the third season while (mostly) managing to avoid horror tropes and still making the show believable despite the far-fetched setting. 7. Strange Darling – Magenta Light Studios film on VOD & Amazon Prime This selection isn’t quite streaming yet, but VOD will do. If you know Willa Fitzgerald from Reacher and The Fall Of The House Of Usher, then you should run, not jog, to your nearest streaming TV device and fire this up. The less said about the plot, the better, but the story revolves around an ominous one-night stand and a serial killer. Willa is incredible, and in all roles, she lets the world know not to f*ck with her in more layered ways than casual viewers of her work might expect, at first.

6. Heartstopper – Netflix series Love is in the stratosphere again with Nick and Charlie growing closer and solidifying their relationship but still leaving crucial thoughts off the table. Charlie’s mental health issues will be an issue that Nick needs to come to terms with while the pair juggles the thoughts of their future, including potentially diverging paths with college on the horizon. This show’s audience doesn’t mind pulling on the heart strings, but will Netflix continue the story beyond the crucial three-season mark? That remains to be seen. 5. Agatha All Along – Disney+ series Deadpool and Wolverine might have saved the MCU in theaters, but the witches are working their magic in an attempt to do so for Disney+’s MCU small-screen outings. Will Daredevil: Born Again score the same level of audience enthusiasm that those characters deserve, too? Kevin Feige seems to be stepping back and viewing these shows from the bigger-picture perspective rather than the “shovel everything at viewers” strategy of yesteryear, so confidence is warranted, for now.

4. High Potential – ABC series streaming on Hulu Always Sunny‘s Kaitlin Olsen is following up her occasional episode-stealing Hacks role in this Poker Face-esque dramedy that is an instant prime-time hit. The Sweet Dee actress portrays a single mom who falls into crime-scene investigations, and of this is a far-fetched premise, but Olsen sells the premise with her usual brand of charm. If you’re looking for counter programming in this most-spooky month, you’ve got it here. 3. The Penguin – Max series Come for Colin Farrell in prosthetics, and stay for the liberal use of Pepsi-Bismol and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Matt Reeves’ The Batman sits outside the DCU, as does this spin off show with Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot navigating the Gotham underworld’s power vacuum and finding exactly where he fits in after the murder of mob boss Carmine Falcone by Paul Dano’s The Riddler. Farrell has gone on record declaring that he could not stand the prosthetics process here, so god only knows how long he will portray this character. Enjoy it while you can, I guess.