Say Narf Again: Here’s The Mashup Of ‘Pinky And The Brain’ And ‘Pulp Fiction’ You Didn’t Know You Needed

It turns out the clip of The Brain losing it on Pinky wasn’t the only Pinky And The Brain related hilarious wrongness the internet had to offer. A clip from last year’s SF Sketchfest is finally going viral. Recorded at the “An Afternoon with Pinky And The Brain” panel hosted by Cole Stratton, it features Maurice LaMarche (voice of The Brain) and Rob Paulsen (voice of Pinky) reading a scene from Pulp Fiction while trying — and failing — to use fewer swearwords.

We know what you’re wondering, and, no, The Brain doesn’t yell, “‘Narf’ ain’t no country I’ve ever heard of. They speak English in Narf?” Jules is being voiced by Pinky instead, and they’re doing a different scene altogether. But we’ll take any of this mashup we can get.

Tell us about the hash bars, Vincent…

Via Cheezburger