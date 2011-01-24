R.I.P. Jack LaLanne

Jack LaLanne, known as the “Godfather of Fitness,” died yesterday at the age of 96 from complications of pneumonia. LaLanne hosted his own TV show about fitness for 34 years, and he’s often credited with laying the cornerstone of the modern fitness movement (his teachings about exercise and nutrition can be seen in everything from the paleo diet to P90X).
“People thought I was a charlatan and a nut,” he remembered. “The doctors were against me — they said that working out with weights would give people heart attacks and they would lose their sex drive.” But Mr. LaLanne persevered, and he found a national pulpit in the age of television.
“The Jack LaLanne Show” made its debut in 1951 as a local program in the San Francisco area, then went nationwide on daytime television in 1959. [New York Times]
Even though LaLanne found success through the medium of television, that didn’t make him soft and weak like everyone in Hollywood. Check out the interview he gave Esquire in 2004, when he was pushing 90:
“Of course I have fears. But what good is thinking or talking about them? Billy Graham is about the hereafter. I’m for the here and now.”
“If you want to change somebody, don’t preach to him. Set an example and shut up.”
“I can’t afford to die. It’ll wreck my image.”
In short, he lived a fuller, happier, and more successful life than you. Have another donut, fatty.
It’s all about flexibility now anyway.
/sips mocha frappucino from Starbucks.
I just keep thinking of Uncle Jack from Arrested Development. “SHOOT ME!”
All celebrities should read that second quote from Esquire. What a badass.
What the hell’s a streetcar?
Somewhere in Hell, Jim Fixx is having himself a good laugh.
/goes back to eating Cocoa Puffs straight from the box.
Have another donut, fatty.
Don’t mind if I do.
To quote Patton Oswalt on Twitter last night: “10 years from now I will still be less healthy than Jack LaLanne.”
Fat is just relaxed muscle.
/sits at desk, eats donut and dips Skoal simultaneously
Dammit, now I want Krispy Kreme.
Jack lalane excercized every day and died at 96. George burns smoked cigars everyday and died at 100. Ergo, excercize is bullshit.
*crams bacon covered Krispy Kreme into mouth. *
“I was down in…uh…South America…uh, one of the Latin countries.”
Sure, buddy. One of the Latin countries. Inglewood, perhaps?
He devoted his life to fitness and look where it got him. He’s dead!
RIP Jack LaLanne tribute video:[www.youtube.com]
@Taco_Jones
Should’ve devoted his life to not catching a pneumonia, amirite?
I imagine Jack LaLanne going out like one of the Mandelbaums in Seinfeld.
I wonder if his exercise outfit comes in XXXL Husky.
He would still be alive if he had used Tony Little’s Ab Isolator.
The Nutrients are in the DIRT!
@LaFavre, they probably do have his outfit in that size, except its the European version of XXXL which is not nearly as comfortable as the American version XXXL
@Schmoove From 70-100, George burns was completely frail. At the ripe age of 94, Jack Lalannes wake up routine included swallowing a jar of nails and punching out a horse.
Dude will not decay. He’s like beef jerky.
@ Wheel of Fish – No ball space?