Ranking Television’s 10 Biggest ‘Oh My God!’ Moments In 2014

Note on spoilers: The nature of the post, obviously, will reveal spoilers. If you have not seen the bolded shows and plan to do so, skip past the blurbs. There are no GIFs or images included so as to avoid accidental spoilers, but links to GIFs and write-ups on the episodes in question have been added, where applicable.
10. Shameless — The Oh My God! moment in Shameless was a small but well kept secret that revealed — in a post-credits tag — that a character (Steve) who we were all convinced had died (in fact, Showtime’s producers had said as much) had actually managed to survive and will be making his way back to the series next season. There was no bloodshed involved, and nobody died, but to passionate fans of the series, it was a huge jaw-dropping bombshell. In fact, it was so surprising that not even the cast knew about it.
9. Fargo — The opening episode alone had a good three or four great Oh My God moments, there was a moment when fish fell from the sky, and there was another moment when Molly Solverson was shot by her own future husband, Gus Grimly, but I think the biggest Oh My God! moment of the season came in seeing Don Chumph (Glenn Howerton) gunned down by police who mistook him for a man trying to shoot the them, thanks to a carefully orchestrated trap set by Lorne Malvo. It was involuntary suicide by cop, and it was glorious. (On the other hand, the coolest moment of the series was discovering the buried suitcase from the Coen Brothers movie played a significant role in the fate of one of the television series’ characters).
8. The Walking Dead — There were a few satisfyingly good “Oh My God!” moments on The Walking Dead this season — Bob Stookey’s tainted meat revelation, Abraham punching out Eugene, and the baseball bat sequence in the fifth season premiere — but no moment hit the Oh My God! meter harder than Beth’s death. Even if you suspected — as many of us did — that Beth was going to die in the midseason finale, that bullet shot to the head came out of nowhere.
7. Homeland — There were a couple of lousy moments in an otherwise redemptive season of Homeland, but I think the biggest OH MY GOD! moment was not the bombing of the caravan (which was also very good), but Carrie’s decision to lead Saul right back into the hands of his kidnappers. We thought Saul would escape to safety, and Carrie had promised to let him die before he was captured again, but hell if she didn’t completely screw Saul over in order to ultimately save his life.
6. Hannibal — People who have read the books or seen all of the Hannibal Lecter movies may have expected it, but those of us who went in oblivious were shocked to find that Hannibal had essentially drugged Mason Verger (Michael Pitt) and induced him into slicing off his own face and feeding it to a dog. PEOPLE, he ate his own nose. HIS NOSE.
5. Mad Men –Ginsberg freaked out, thought the computers were turning everyone gay, cut off his nipple, and gave it to Peggy in a gift box. The end. You’re welcome!
4. Leftovers — It was a hard-to-watch moment of brutal violence that cost the HBO show a few viewers, but the stoning of Gladys in the fifth episode upped the stakes dramatically (beyond, you know, the fact that 2 percent of Earth’s population had died). Those that managed to stick around after that moment, however, were rewarded with a strong second half of the Damon Lindelof series. The Oh My God! scene, however, was so breathtakingly brutal that I couldn’t even bring myself to post GIFs in the recap.
3. House of Cards — When Frank shoved Zoe out off of a subway ramp to her death in the opening episode of the second season, it was completely, out-of-the blue, jaw-droppingly shocking because nobody expected a major character — and one who been out promoting the series heavily — to be killed in the first episode of the season. In fact, the moment was so wonderfully surprising that the show never managed to top itself again in that second season.
2. Game of Thrones — Book readers saw it coming, but the rest of us — who had our hearts set on the Red Viper being Tyrion’s champion — were completely floored by the eye-gouging, head-exploding death of Oberyn Martell. It appeared as though he had the Trial by Combat in his hands. Then one quick flip and BOOM: Head explosion.
1. Good Wife — There was no source material to clue anyone in, there were no foreshadowing hints, and there were no public behind-the-scenes leaks that might have spoiled what may have been one of the most surprising deaths in recent memory. Killing off cast members is so out of character for the series, and here was The Good Wife killing off its male lead and the show’s main love interest. Fans of the show were left speechless and devastated, even Parks and Recreation‘s Retta, who Josh Charles had to call and console following the episode.
I thought the elevator scene in Fargo was the biggest OMG moment, myself.
agree
I’d go with the Snowstorm firefight and Molly getting shot. I think everyone was genuinely worried the show was just going to go the darkest of routes.
elevator
For me, it was Lester giving his wife that orange jacket and sending her in to get the passports.
ORANGE JACKET ALL THE WAY!!! who didnt say Oh My God!!!! what a bastard!
It was ACES!
Sorry, nothing made me say “oh my God”, more this year than Alexandra Daddario
How the tracking shot from True Detective didn’t make this list is beyond me, but you sir also have a strong, gripping case in hand here.
I logged on to vote for the entire season of True Detective, but this will do.
a case isn’t the only thing the hand had a strong grip on!
Her scene was less “Oh my God!” than “Gooootttt Dayyum!!!”
Fully expected #1 to be that Chibbs wasn’t secretly working for the Irish.
Dustin still hasn’t been able to process that one.
My Top 10 Oh My God moments (which i guess are classified as shocking, not funny or weighty or sentimental or whatever):
– The Knick: Cocaine to the Dick in the first episode.
– Broad City: Poop in the Boot
– American Ninja Warrior: Kacey Catanzaro’s run in the Dallas Finals
– Fargo: Molly getting Shot
– The Walking Dead: Beth’s death
– World Cup semi-final: Brazil getting wrecked on by Germany in like a 10 minute time span
– How I Met Your Mother: the god awful rushed ending
– True Detective: The Tracking Shot
– Review: the moment when you realize that the show is actually serialized and Forrest’s life is going to just get worse and worse in Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes
1) Game of Thrones – The Mountain vs. The Red Viper ending
I bailed on HIMYM a while back but caught that scene where Robin floats into the sky while Ted watches on the beach. Pretty Oh My Go and not in a good way.
@OhMyBalls hahaha yeah I remember at the time, I didn’t think the show could do anything dumber than that, but the finale made me forget all about it.
Probably the biggest “Oh my God!” moment for me this year was on Rick and Morty when Rick finally finished building his latest invention and turned the screw for the third time.
[www.youtube.com]
That show is genius. It never stopped being entertaining.
TRUTH. I may have said “OH SHIT” more during Rick & Morty than any other show.
This is what did it for me
[www.youtube.com]
@Aunt Jemima It was the explosion that got the “oh my god”, and then the “Look on Down From the Bridge” sequence that you posted got a series of “holy shit…holy shit…holy shit…” murmurings out of me.
I was dying with laughter when Morty was burying himself. I don’t know if that makes me sick in the head or what.
Honorable mention to Boyd Crowder for making Mr. Picker’s chest explode
Waking Dead: Tainted meat? Everyone is already infected. Maybe I’m confused
There’s two things going on. One: yes it’s inside everybody but being bitten actually “infects” you and kills you. Two: there’s a possibility that not everybody knows it’s inside everybody since Jenner told it to Rick at the CDC and Rick shared it with his group. May be that the Terminus peeps did not know about that wrinkle.
The Governor knew!
Gotta say I watch a good portion of these shows (save for Mad Men and Hannibal). Many of these were visually shocking, but one that far and away made my jaw drop the most was House of Cards. I’m not sure my jaw has ever dropped that far.
For me & the wife, the biggest OMG moment on WD was when Rick tore that dude’s throat out with his teeth. *kisses fingertips*
Hopefully this is the last time we have to read Bob from the Walking Dead referred to as “Bob Stookey.” The only places to find out Bob’s last name are one of Dustin’s posts and Wikipedia.
Randy Marsh is actually Lorde.
I doubt I’m getting any support on this but I think Arrow deserves an honorable mention for having the balls to have the star of the show get his ass handed to him and then killed in the mid season finale. Yea, all the comic fans know he’s not gonna stay dead but for people who just watch the show it was a jaw dropper.