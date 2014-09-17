In Which We Rank The Best Minor Characters On ‘Futurama’

Remember, we’re going with minor characters here, so if one of your favorites is not on the list, it’s probably because his role on the show was simply too prominent. This would be the case for Zoidberg, Zapp Branigan, Kiff, Richard Nixon, and Calculon. All of those characters had multiple episodes centered around them, so they were disqualified. Now then, on with the fun!
10. Smitty/URL
Everyone’s favorite peace officers, even if they tend to resort to violence a little to quickly. Sadly, URL’s beloved partner Smitty was taken from the force just three days before retirement. What happened? He took an early retirement.
9. Ethan “Bubblegum” Tate
Obviously, we would be remiss if the Globetrotter Homeworld wasn’t represented here. It was always nice to know that even a thousand years into the future, the whimsy of the Harlem Globetrotters was still around to amuse us all. We could have included all of the Globetrotters, but Bubblegum was obviously their leader, and he gets the glory. Sorry, Sweet Clyde.
8. Scruffy
Okay, the obvious joke would have been to put him “second,” but there were some other characters who were simply more deserving. Still, everyone’s favorite porno-loving janitor needs to get some love, at least until he and Washbucket are ready to tie the knot.
7. Hypnotoad
ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD!
Or, at least all the glory you can get from seventh place. Everybody loves Hypnotoad, but he really only has one move, so he was bound to suffer a bit in the rankings here.
6. Robot Devil
The songs get a bit tiresome — and he seems to know that! But it’s still pretty damn hard not to love the Robot Devil, who has always been more darkly whimsical than truly evil. That marriage contract trick he pulled on Leela was pretty low, though.
Let the rage begin!
No Old Man Waterfall? You’ll never crush my spirit! Gaghhh, my spirit!
And Randy Marsh #3?? Ridiculous.
I was hoping he would make the list too. I laughed out loud at just about everything he said in that episode
What about Hedonism Bot and Calculon?
Oh, never mind about Calculon. I missed him in the into. But Hedonism Bot is great.
Shall we adjourn to the dungeon?
More Chocolate Sauce!
“What do you want me to do”
“nothing unseemly I assure you, I just need you to vomit ever so gently on my stomach while I humiliate a pheasant.”
I also came to the comments to complain about no Hedonism Bot.
I do look forward to cavorting in the sprray.
“Let’s party like the Greeks of old! YOU KNOW the ones I mean!”
I’LL GIVE ‘EM THE CLAMPS!
Oddly I really don’t have any problems with this list. Honestly, you could probably do a list of the best bots on Futurama. Hedonist bot would have to be on there.
Also on the best Bots list, Sgt. Feces Processer
Scruffy deserves to be first.
Scruffy takes exception to his low placement on the list.
Second
Scruffy takes no offense. He’s just the janitor.
How on earth did Hedonism Bot, a character that gave us the immortal line, “I trust the orgy pit has been scraped and buttered?” not make the list?
Hedonism bot should be #1
“The songs get a bit tiresome” I’ll see you in Hell.
Is Mom too major of a character? If not, her omission is slap worthy.
Roberto is my favorite character on this list, so of course I’m upset he’s not #1.
“This here is a mugging. Hand over your skin!”
I love Roberto as well, criminal I tell ya
Who was the big blob king? …googling… ahh Lrrr the king of Omicron Persei 8, he is also my favorite
Shout out to Kwanzaabot too
Wow, great catch on Lrrr, he was a great recurring one. Some of my favorite episodes had him.
Santa being number one is disgusting. I think we can all agree on that.
Randy Marsh should be number 1.
No Lrrr! Ruler of the planet Omicron Persei 8!? This concept of wuv confuses and infuriates us!
Why does Ross, the largest friend, not simply eat the other five?
He’s probably disqualified for the same reason Calculon and Zapp are. It’s also kinda hard to name Lrrr over Ndnd, and vice-versa.
One more vote for Hedonism Bot. But URL did give us the classic “give em an ass full of lazer” line.
Time to get off our fat cop asses and ride!
Pictured: The people voting on this list.
No Barbados Slim? Cruel runnings man….
YOU HAVENT SEEN THE LAST OF BARBADOS SLIM!
NOW GOODBYE FOREVER!
I feel like God should be on this list. He was awesome in that ep with Bender
I’m very neutral on this list.
beige alert
“If I die, tell my wife I said ‘hello.'”
I’m just going to complain that you didn’t mention Hedonism Bot too, but not because I am particularly passionate about this stance, but instead because the idea of people regularly calling UpRoxx out for it in unrelated comments sections becoming thing is funny to me
Yeah, really. Somebody need to spice weasel his ass.
A good case could also be made for the Don Bot and the guy who adds “s” to everything. What’s his nameses, anyways?
His names is Saul.
All I want to say is, you guys are missing out on the comic books.
Randy Marsh-bot should have been #1!!
He forgot Randy in Futurama too. The gay neighbor guy. When he does Noah’s Ark and brings two male animals on the ark? Hilarious.
Hedonism Bot and Nibbler?
I think nibbler falls into a major character category.
Malfunctioning Eddie!
another great one
Another vote for Hedonism Bot. Obviously your ory pit is neither scraped nor buttered.
Ah, Roberto. Not only is he an insane criminal, but he’s also a robot designed explicitly to be an insane criminal.
Wait, how could you forget Hattie?
She single-handedly coined the word “Kajigger.
My Kajigger!!!
I vote the fat New Jersey trucker guy.
Mr. & Mrs. Wong should have been number one. Their effortlessly bashing of Kiff will never get old
If all I have left is Judge Whitey, so be it.
“The charge is bank robbery. Now, my caddie’s chauffeur informs me that a bank is a place where people put money that isn’t properly invested. Therefore, robbing a bank is tantamount to that most heinous of crimes, theft of money.”
But I realize he may not be top ten material outside of that quote.
With everyone already mentioning Hedonism Bot…I am going to put one in for “That Guy”
No Flexo?? This list is terrible! Absolutely terrible!
Nah, it’s alright.
The backwoods hyper chicken lawyer deserves honorable mention, but not top ten, and most definitely not top 5. Roberto should be number one. obviously. who else could rob the same bank multiple times or convincingly exclaim “take that flying avocado!”
also, no hedonism bot… i mean… c’mon dude.
also, you can’t keep the robot devil but take out calculon… that doesn’t make any sense.
Top 3 (in no particular order, although – as mentioned – scruf’s place should obviously be second):
– Morbo
– Scruffy
– Sal, “What do I look like, a guy who’s not lazy?!?”
and how is hyperchicken on there at all?
and how THE MAD FUCK is hyperchicken on there but NOT Judge Whitey?!? Whitey makes my top-ten and hyperC makes my top-unfunny.
MORBO DEMANDS A RECOUNT!!
Where the fuck is Hedonism Bot?
Better yet, where is Tiny Tim?
What bout the Wig bot, think his name was Harry or something?
Oh, I see, you have the near-white robo-Santa but omit Kwaanza-bot and Hannaukah-bot. Man that is some racist and anti-Semitic stuff there. You are anti-mutant too. No mention of Leela’s parents. I am putting on metal Underoos just so my friend Bender and I can both say, :Kiss out shiny metal……” ;)
And his friend Jesus.