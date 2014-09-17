In Which We Rank The Best Minor Characters On ‘Futurama’

Awhile back, I ranked the best minor characters on South Park . The primary reaction was outrage that Randy Marsh didn’t top the list (he was #3). I bring this up because someone mentions it in the comments of every article I write. You Randy fans are quite passionate, to say the least. Now, I’ve decided to do the same thing for Futurama , and I’m sure you’ll all be furious with me for these rankings, too. But hey, that’s just part of the fun.

Remember, we’re going with minor characters here, so if one of your favorites is not on the list, it’s probably because his role on the show was simply too prominent. This would be the case for Zoidberg, Zapp Branigan, Kiff, Richard Nixon, and Calculon. All of those characters had multiple episodes centered around them, so they were disqualified. Now then, on with the fun!

10. Smitty/URL

Everyone’s favorite peace officers, even if they tend to resort to violence a little to quickly. Sadly, URL’s beloved partner Smitty was taken from the force just three days before retirement. What happened? He took an early retirement.

9. Ethan “Bubblegum” Tate

Obviously, we would be remiss if the Globetrotter Homeworld wasn’t represented here. It was always nice to know that even a thousand years into the future, the whimsy of the Harlem Globetrotters was still around to amuse us all. We could have included all of the Globetrotters, but Bubblegum was obviously their leader, and he gets the glory. Sorry, Sweet Clyde.

8. Scruffy

Okay, the obvious joke would have been to put him “second,” but there were some other characters who were simply more deserving. Still, everyone’s favorite porno-loving janitor needs to get some love, at least until he and Washbucket are ready to tie the knot.

7. Hypnotoad

ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD!

Or, at least all the glory you can get from seventh place. Everybody loves Hypnotoad, but he really only has one move, so he was bound to suffer a bit in the rankings here.

6. Robot Devil

The songs get a bit tiresome — and he seems to know that! But it’s still pretty damn hard not to love the Robot Devil, who has always been more darkly whimsical than truly evil. That marriage contract trick he pulled on Leela was pretty low, though.