Ranking The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Characters In The Order They Should Be Killed Off In The Final Season

The final season of Sons of Anarchy premieres tonight on FX with a 27-hour episode that will be broken up into 9 three-hour musical montages featuring Katey Sagal’s entire discography. Nearly every character is killed in an uber-violent fashion, while two entirely new casts are introduced and murdered. It’s going to be a long night.
When we wake up in the morning, who knows who will be left standing, but if I were a betting man, the cast of regulars and semi-regulars on Sons of Anarchy would be dispatched in the following order over the course of the last season.
10. Ron Tully — We haven’t been introduced to the character played by Marilyn Manson yet, but he should show up in the season premiere as a white supremacist who Jax uses to get a leg up in prison. Expect Jax to use, and then quickly dispose of Mr. Tully during the premiere. We hardly knew you, creepy Marilyn Manson character.
9. Juice Ortiz — He’s escaped death several times over the course of the series, but after killing Sheriff Roosevelt and covering up the death of Tara for Gemma in last year’s finale, Juice’s days are numbered. Sutter is going to want a bloodbath in the series premiere, and he’s going to want to take out a major character. Juice, who will be blamed for Tara’s death first, is the most likely culprit.
8. Henry Lin — The gang wars will be at the center of much of the final season of Sons, in particular the war over guns between the Byz Lats, the One-Niners, and the Chinese. Henry Lin, the leader of the Lin Triad, will be first to go.
7. Rat Boy — Kurt Sutter has said that only two members of SAMCRO will die this season, but I’m assuming he’s not including Jax among those two. The one besides Juice to die, I think, will be Rat Boy: He’ll be collateral damage in the gang wars.
6. Wendy Teller — Wendy might make it to mid-season, but as the presumed custodial parent of Jax’s children — and not a friend to Jax — expect a lot of tension between Wendy and Jax. I actually think that Wendy probably returns to drugs because of the stress of her situation and dies from an overdose.
5. August Marks — The One-Niners boss, who has quietly recurred these last two seasons, will be another consequence of the gang wars.
4. Nero Padilla — Padilla, as the leader of the Byz Lats, makes it the longest, but believe it or not, Gemma sells him out to spare herself. Gemma will accuse Nero of killing Tara, and Jax will dispose of him.
3. Chief Wayne Unser — He almost makes it to the end! In trying to protect Gemma from Jax, Unser martyrs himself for the woman he loves. After seven seasons, he survives terminal cancer, but he doesn’t survive the bullet Jax has in mind for Gemma.
2. Gemma Teller — Eventually, however, that bullet will find its way to Gemma, once Jax finally figures out that Gemma was the one that killed Tara. It won’t happen until the finale, however.
1. Jax Teller — Jax survives a shootout with Gemma, but SURPRISE, Unser actually had a few breaths left in him after all, enough to open his eyes pull the trigger on the gun on the ground in front of him, killing Jax before Unser dies in the final seconds of the series.
Survivors: Bobby takes the Presidency back from Jax, Chibs is the VP, and Tig survives with his new old lady, Venus Van Dam. Oh, and Happy lives, as does Chucky, who is finally patched in because SAMCRO is that desperate for new members.
Chibs won’t die because he’s secretly working with Irish the ghosts.
I wanna see Chibs, at the very end, turn to the camera and say, “It’s true. I have been working with the Irish the whole time. Jameson Irish Whiskey. Smooth, with the taste of Ireland in every bottle.”
Are they going to do that thing where they split the season in to two seasons? i hate that thing.
Nope. It’s going to be like last season though with lots of 90 minute (60 minutes w.o commercials) episodes. Adjust your DVRs accordingly.
How many of these characters will be violently raped in prison AKA Sutter’s go-to???
Goddamn you Dustin. I just cant resist clicking on you bs blind speculation posts. On that note I dont know why you keep trying to ship the idea that Juice dies early.
I watched this whole series the past couple months just so I could watch the final season like one of the cool kids…
I think this puppy ends with Gemma killing Jax and thus living the rest of her life in a prison of guilt and sorrow. That’s how Shield would do it!
One question: didn’t Jax set Tig up to get killed, Tig was spared, but he knows Jax tried to have him killed?
Jax set up Tig to get killed to kill Damon Pope … that was pretty clear when Jax killed Pope’s men, then used Clay’s gun to kill Pope.
Hmm… can’t say you were entirely clear on what I was looking for.
It’s likely irrelevant, as I think Tig and Jax are just pretending nothing ever happened.
To what are you referring, BurnsyFan?
I am assuming what @BurnsyFan66: is referring to is when Jax sent Tig to the warehouse and Marks and Co. showed up. Tig made it out alive to the surprise of Jax when Tig shows up at his house the next morning. There is still a lingering question of how and why that issue was covered up, and maybe they will answer that early in S7.
Again, it’s prolly no big deal, but if my buddy OK’d some people to kill me and set me up, I think I’d be at least a little mad.
Its just weird to me the show hasn’t addressed it (yet).
No, Jax set up POPE to get killed by using Tig. Tig didn’t “make it out alive”, Jax used Pope’s desire to kill Tig to lure him to the warehouse, then used Clay’s gun to kill him to frame him. Pope was never going to make it out of there alive. Tig points out “What if he had just killed me outright?” but Jax wouldn’t have cared because he still blames Tig for Opie. It was a win-win for Jax. Pope dies. Clay gets framed for it. And if Tig dies then good riddance, but if Tig lives, then he’s still got a club member under his thumb.
I think you’re conflating two separate occasions @irishda but I could be wrong. It’s easy for me to forget what happens on this incredibly well-written television show.
Two seperate situations:
1.) Jax turns over Tig to set up and kill Pope with Clays gun.
2.) The guy who replaced Pope then asked Jax turn over Tig as a sign of good faith for their new partnership, which Jax did. But the new guy let him live (and Tig knows about it all).
All this confusion highlights my point that they really didnt follow thru on that storyline – it’s to the point people are confused by it or flat out don’t remember it at all.
@BurnsyFan66 That story line could have been swallowed up when Sutter had to rewrite the show on the fly after Donal Logue left early due to another committment. Which is also when the show got better last season.
Or it’s just been left hanging so that Sutter can pull that string when he needs a deus ex machina.
Or he just forgot he wrote that scene and we’ll never see any follow-up.
But if Gemma dies, who will recreate the John/Gemma and Jax/Tara weirdo-creepy photo meld shot with Abel and the other kid?
As long as Tig and Bobby survive I don’t care.
Bobby lives, he’s the only one I want to survive. Tig and Chibs I’d be OK with. The others can hurry up and die already.
Sons is my favorite show (Yes, I know, I know, WTF is wrong with me). Loved it for 5 seasons straight, meh for first half of season 6, and liked the rest. Hopefully this show goes out properly with a great ending, and no BS.
Also, we all hate Juice and Gemma, so expect them to be here for all 13 episodes (UNFORTUNATELY)
I am sad to see Justified end in the Spring as well. Good thing The Americans and The Bridge are still going on FX.
You should have used my version of the banner pic.
Jax better not blow it, cause the new Clay is a discipline daddy!
I’m betting that by the end of the series Abel is dead. Breaking Bad couldn’t kill Holly, but SOA could damn sure take out Abel.
Because I have a short memory and only hate watch this now…..
…does Jax KNOW that Gemma and Unser murdered his biological father…..and is Jax OK with it?
Tara alluded to the fact that Gemma played a part in JT’s murder. The letter’s that JT wrote and Tara got her hands on mentioned it as well. Jax knows that his mother is a crazy person, but he just can’t help but love her…until now!
Unless someone is drowned in a pool of piss or sticks a severed head in a pot of chili, the season premiere will be a let down.
At this point, as long as Gemma, Jax and Unser all go, I don’t care who else survives.
But yes, this is the final act of Hamlet. Only the gravediggers should remain.
Juice flips on Jax and kills him in the end.
I really hope the ending isn’t that uninspired.
Sutter has been incapable of killing Gemma thus far. She’ll probably be the last one standing. Becomes Queen of the Cubs of Anarchy. Makes Tig her court jester, frilly lace and bells a jinglin’.
I can’t wait to hate watch the shit out of this final season.
If Venus Van Dam dies, we riot!
I’d love the irony of Tig being the only one left (at least, out of the major characters/club), after he almost died so many times (and probably deserved it). I have a feeling Sutter is going to throw us off with having someone people would like die, maybe Bobby and Happy, because he’s Sutter and he hates everything. And somehow Juice and Gemma live but with heavy regrets.
I dont care what happens this season, as long as Chris Franjayellowjellow dies during the next Afterword. Dudes straight outta a True Religion magazine. Death to him.
Jax will die or sacrifice his loved ones, and it will be his choice. And he’ll choose the sacrifice, so it will be a terrible ending. I don’t mean terrible as in whoa man, Sutter really screwed this up. I mean terrible in the sense that the biker lifestyle corrupts when even well intentioned corrupts absolutely.
In other words, a dark ending. Do we really want to see this motherfucker with his back to the camera heading toward the sun?
Don’t kill Tig. Don’t kill Chibs. Don’t kill Venus Van Damme. Still on the fence about killing Bobby. Otherwise, go Bandit, Reynolds style.
Its gonna end in some general hospital/Rosanne BS ending the whole thing is going to be a story written by John Teller. My dream ending would be Opie kicking in the door to the club and shooting everybody in the face while AC/DC is screaming in the background