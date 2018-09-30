NBC

The broadcast networks began rolling out their season premieres this last week, and while there are still plenty more to come in the following weeks, we at least have an idea now of how the first several network shows are faring. So far, so good. None of the new fall series that debuted this week look like candidates for immediate cancellation, and there were several that fared particularly well, although many of these series have been heavily marketed and it remains to be seen whether viewers will return based on their samplings.

Note, however, that these are overnight ratings, and that they do not reflect their total viewership, as they do not include delayed viewing or On Demand. However, they still offer a decent snapshot of how things are going for the fall’s new series, so far.

Having seen most of the new series, I have found them all to be lacking, and only a couple do I plan to give a shot in their second weeks. NBC’s Manifest, which debuted on Monday, is one of the new series that wasn’t exactly what the marketing advertised (it’s more of a police procedural with psychics than a Lost-like mystery), but I’m willing to give it another shot to see where it’s going (if anywhere). It also kicked off the fall season with a huge splash, racking up a whopping 2.2 in the demo and 10 million viewers, better numbers than The Voice and behind only Big Bang Theory in both the demo and overall viewers for the night. It also trounced last year’s big new hit, ABC’s The Good Doctor, which fetched a more modest 1.3 in the demo and 7.3 million overall viewers).

The new Magnum P.I. over on CBS also premiered with solid numbers, though not as big as Manifest. It’s 1.2 in the demo was OK, although it put up a solid 8 million viewers. Most networks would see this as a win, but CBS typically expects more from its procedurals, particularly one like this with a lot of brand recognition.

On Tuesday, FBI put up numbers typical of a CBS procedural: It did OK in the demo (1.3 compared to the 2.9 of This Is Us, which won the night) but it had a large overall viewership (10.08 million compared to 10.4 million of This Is Us). I’d consider it a win for CBS, but not an overwhelming one.